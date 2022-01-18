Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Army of students to join NHS winter effort across Tayside and Fife

By Caroline Spencer
January 18 2022, 3.17pm Updated: January 18 2022, 3.50pm
Nearly 3,000 students are to join the NHS frontline across Tayside and Fife next month as the health service continues to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trainee nurses and midwives will undertake supervised placements in an effort to support existing healthcare professionals.

The Scottish Government says the move is an “integral part of the ongoing work to respond to the challenges of Covid-19” and is “greatly valued by the workforce”.

Figures provided to The Courier show a total of 1,804 student nurses and 33 trainee midwives will work with NHS Tayside, with 899 nurses and 18 midwives deployed across Fife.

Humza Yousaf says the addition of students to the frontline is an important part of the Covid response.

In addition, 100 paramedic students will be shared between NHS Tayside, NHS Fife and NHS Forth Valley.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “As part of their professional programme of education, and throughout the pandemic, these students have worked tirelessly to support our NHS, making an invaluable contribution to the delivery of care as part of their supervised practice in health and social care environments.

“As we go into a third year facing up to the challenges of Covid, we are fortunate to combine good quality learning attained by students as part of their supervised practice with the positive impact these students have on the delivery of safe, effective patient care and their ongoing support of our NHS.

“And I wholeheartedly thank them for their hard work during this difficult time.”

Worst-ever A&E waiting times

The announcement comes after Scotland reported its worst-ever accident and emergency waiting times in the first week of the year, according to NHS figures.

Almost a third (32.6%) of the 21,163 patients attending A&E waited more than four hours before they were admitted to the hospital, transferred or discharged.

The Scottish Government’s target of 95% of patients being attended to within four hours has not been met since July 2020 and the 67.4% seen in that time during the week ending January 9 is the lowest ever recorded.

