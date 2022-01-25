Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee drivers blasted for ‘appalling behaviour’ near schools as traffic ban moves step closer

By Katy Scott
January 25 2022, 3.05pm Updated: January 26 2022, 9.37am
Drivers at Downfield Primary, one of the affected sites. Inset: Councillor Stewart Hunter.
Drivers at Downfield Primary, one of the affected sites. Inset: Councillor Stewart Hunter.

A senior Dundee councillor has blasted drivers for their “appalling” behaviour near city schools as a ban on traffic at certain times of the day takes a step closer.

Stewart Hunter says it is lucky a child has not been seriously hurt due to the “scary” actions of motorists.

A council policy will prevent drivers from using some roads at pick-up and drop-off times near five city schools – with a similar traffic ban already in place at three other locations.

‘Some of the things that go on are scary’

Supporting the move at a council meeting, Mr Hunter – the children and families services convener – said: “I’ve been out to these schools and seen some of the things that go on and it’s scary.

“It really is scary seeing what happens when these young people are just trying to get home.

“I’m really pleased to see this has been brought forward because I think it is important to remind some of the parents in this city, especially those whose behaviour around schools is quite appalling.

I’ve been shocked and flabbergasted by some of the actions of the parents

Baillie Willie Sawers

“We’re really lucky a child has not been seriously injured through some of the behaviour members have seen when we’ve been out at schools.

“This is why we’re doing this: it’s about keeping our young people safe and so they can safely go to school.”

Bailie Willie Sawers, who chaired the city development meeting, echoed Mr Hunter’s comments.

Bailie Willie Sawers is supporting the driving ban.

He said: “I’ve been shocked and flabbergasted by some of the actions of the parents and the total disregard for children’s safety at schools.

“There will be displacement but I think that will disperse with time.

“But I think the benefits of making it safe for children is first and foremost in everyone’s thoughts here.”

Residents on affected streets will be offered permits while the ban will not apply to those offering specialist transport or emergency vehicles.

dundee driving ban schools
A part-time driving ban is already in place at Forthill Primary School in Broughty Ferry.

Head teachers at the schools – Downfield Primary, St Andrew’s Primary, Craigiebarns Primary, North East Campus and Coldside Campus – will be consulted.

But a timescale for the ban coming into force has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the policy could be extended to nine other schools across the city in the future.

£3.5m Dundee Seagate flats plan delayed further over ‘significant’ issues with project

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]