Dundee drivers blasted for ‘appalling behaviour’ near schools as traffic ban moves step closer

A senior Dundee councillor has blasted drivers for their “appalling” behaviour near city schools as a ban on traffic at certain times of the day takes a step closer.

Stewart Hunter says it is lucky a child has not been seriously hurt due to the “scary” actions of motorists.

A council policy will prevent drivers from using some roads at pick-up and drop-off times near five city schools – with a similar traffic ban already in place at three other locations.

‘Some of the things that go on are scary’

Supporting the move at a council meeting, Mr Hunter – the children and families services convener – said: “I’ve been out to these schools and seen some of the things that go on and it’s scary.

“It really is scary seeing what happens when these young people are just trying to get home.

“I’m really pleased to see this has been brought forward because I think it is important to remind some of the parents in this city, especially those whose behaviour around schools is quite appalling.

I’ve been shocked and flabbergasted by some of the actions of the parents Baillie Willie Sawers

“We’re really lucky a child has not been seriously injured through some of the behaviour members have seen when we’ve been out at schools.

“This is why we’re doing this: it’s about keeping our young people safe and so they can safely go to school.”

Bailie Willie Sawers, who chaired the city development meeting, echoed Mr Hunter’s comments.

He said: “I’ve been shocked and flabbergasted by some of the actions of the parents and the total disregard for children’s safety at schools.

“There will be displacement but I think that will disperse with time.

“But I think the benefits of making it safe for children is first and foremost in everyone’s thoughts here.”

Residents on affected streets will be offered permits while the ban will not apply to those offering specialist transport or emergency vehicles.

Head teachers at the schools – Downfield Primary, St Andrew’s Primary, Craigiebarns Primary, North East Campus and Coldside Campus – will be consulted.

But a timescale for the ban coming into force has not yet been confirmed.

Meanwhile, the policy could be extended to nine other schools across the city in the future.