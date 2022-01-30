Man allegedly in possession of knife arrested in Dundee flat as armed cops descend on street By Matteo Bell January 30 2022, 12.08pm Updated: January 31 2022, 9.54am Police on the Duncraig Road [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Maida Vale motorist urges police to de-arrest him Woman fatally stabbed in street by ex-partner who was then hit by car Can you help solve 1996 Dundee armed bank raid mystery? Driver arrested on suspicion of murder after knife attacker killed in crash