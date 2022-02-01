Dundee-born American romance author ‘honoured’ to receive letter of thanks from the Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee-born American romance author has revealed she is “honoured” to have received a letter of thanks from the Queen.

Alinka Zyrmont recently wrote to the monarch to tell her about her recent book ‘As Long As We Still Live: A Polish Soldier’s Journey Through Europe During World War Two’.

The author also thanked the Queen for being patron of the British Red Cross, which helped her find her family in Poland.

Alinka was “amazed” when just weeks later, she received a letter from a Lady in Waiting at Windsor Castle, on behalf of the Queen, offering her gratitude.

“I was amazed with the rapidity with which she answered my missive of November 29 2021,” Alinka told The Courier.

“I felt sorry for her, for her family’s tribulations and wanted her to know I admired her inner fortitude and graceful leadership, and wished her a happy 70th Platinum Jubilee celebration.”

Dedicated

In a recent feature interview, Alinka told The Courier how her book was not only dedicated to her deceased Dundee born mother Margaret.

It was also written in memory of Edward Zyrmont – the father she never knew – who gave his life fighting for Poland, and in admiration of the courage and sacrifice of all the heroes of the 1st Polish Armoured Division who died valiantly for our freedom and theirs.

Even more dramatically, however, it also honoured the fact that Alinka was 53-years-old before she learned that her birth father Edward even existed having been brought up to believe that another Polish soldier Alex Pawlowski was her father.

She only discovered the truth when, after a lifetime together, Alex ran off with a younger woman and her distraught mother, by now facing divorce, spoke about the life and death of Alinka’s war hero birth father who perished in France.

Courier feature

The story recently appeared in The Courier as a Weekend magazine feature.

The letter from the Queen’s lady in waiting said: “The Queen wishes me to thank you for your letter in which you told Her Majesty a little about yourself and of your research to find the family of your late father, Sergeant Edward Zymront who was killed in action in World War Two when you were very young.

“The Queen was glad to know that, with the assistance of the British Red Cross, you have been able to finally meet your family in Poland and Her Majesty was touched to hear of the pleasure this has given you.

“The Queen, who also appreciated your kind message for Christmas, was most grateful for the warm sentiments you expressed and your thoughtfulness in writing at this time.”