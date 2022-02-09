Glebelands Primary School pupils committed to stamping out racism in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glebelands Primary School pupils committed to stamping out racism in Dundee

By Rebecca McCurdy
February 9 2022, 11.56am Updated: February 10 2022, 10.13am
Lachlan King and Cano Jabbar Salam from P6 share the Don’t Recycle Racism campaign. Pictures by Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Glebelands Primary School pupils are helping to stamp out racism in Dundee by educating the city on the harms of racist abuse.

The P6 class won national and local awards with the Social Enterprise Academy for their work on the Don’t Recycle Racism campaign.

Julita Klapkowska, a pupil working on the project, said the class were shocked to learn that 75% of their school had experienced or witnessed a racially motivated incident.

And the school, which celebrates its diversity, has more than 20% of pupils for whom English is an additional language.

Glebelands P6 pupils with Mark Windsland of XPlore Dundee.

Stickers featuring a QR code, which takes you to the class’ bespoke website, will be placed in every primary school in Dundee so that pupils and their teachers can learn about racism, its history and the trauma it causes.

The school have also partnered with Biffa and Xplore to spread the positive message, and locals will be able to scan the QR code on bins and buses around the city.

P6 pupil Miah Bolden, who came up with the social enterprise idea, said: “Everybody should be treated equally. It doesn’t matter how you look or what you believe in.

“We should all be treated the same. There is no point in bullying someone just because they look different from you.”

Scott Kelly from Biffa with P6 pupils Mohammad Ashrad, Olivia Krystek, Tehreem Nal Khan and Ava Tosh.

The website – www.dontrecycleracism.co.uk – was created by Jigsaw Media and pupils conducted their own research to provide the city with knowledge.

The pupils also encourage those who experience or witness racism to report the incident through their website.

And they are promoting sustainability at the same time, by encouraging people to purchase a water bottle or tote bag which helps pupils spread the message further than just Dundee.

Teacher Gary Jamieson, said children enrol at the school will little to no English but are welcomed with “open arms” because of the inclusive attitudes of the schoolchildren.

However by spreading their social enterprise message across the community and the city, it can help make the world safer when the children leave their school bubble, he said.

Lynne Short, Maryfield ward councillor and Dundee City Council’s equalities spokesperson, said the message of Glebelands Primary School stands strong against racism in the city – despite two high profile alleged racial attacks in the community in recent years.

Lachlan King wears the QR code to give people the information.

She said: “When you listen to children, they tell us the world they want. They are saying to us ‘Don’t Recycle Racism.

“Ultimately, all racism is recycled. We come into this world with no prejudice and we learn it.

“It’s hugely important that this message goes into all of the schools across the city.”

The Social Enterprise Academy has kickstarted projects in around 1,000 Scottish schools so far and the Scottish Government have enlisted its help to progress this into every primary and secondary in the next three years.

