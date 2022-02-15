‘Isolated’ Dundee sheltered housing tenants still living under tough Covid rules

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheltered housing residents in Dundee are questioning continuing Covid restrictions which ban them from using some facilities.

Tenants at Clyde Place sheltered housing in the city still can’t have free access to their lounge and laundry facilities because of coronavirus.

Instead, access is limited to organised events when a warden is present, and residents have to sit two per table.

Teresa McCabe, who has lived at the complex for a number of years, told The Courier the decision to maintain restrictions even after they were lifted for the vast majority of Scots is unfair.

As well as being limiting the use of shared facilities like the lounge and laundry room, another rule forces residents to use paper cups and stick to two per table even when they are allowed to socialise.

The housing is managed by Dundee City Council.

But Teresa points out says residents could travel to a nearby community centre, café, bar or restaurant to socialise together, making the restrictions “pointless”.

“Just now we are only allowed in for bingo, which lasts half an hour and then we are told to leave,” she said.

“No one has explained this to us, it makes no sense.

“It’s not fair. We can’t even challenge the people who are making these decisions.”

Teresa said the rules leave Clyde Place residents who want to socialise isolated.

Isolated resident hits out at rules

She added: “We pay for these facilities in our service charge yet we are being told we can’t use them.

“They are keeping the elderly who pay for these services out of the complex, even when we have been triple jagged.

“[First Minister] Nicola Sturgeon and all the experts are saying it’s safe and Dundee City Council are implementing different rules for the elderly.

“They made us drink out of paper cups, supposedly for health and safety, but I don’t believe that’s not more dangerous. Who is making these rules? It’s ridiculous.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Given that Covid-19 infection rates continue to be high in the city, we continue to take a cautious approach where the safety and welfare of our tenants and staff is involved and are regularly reviewing any restrictions that remain in place for these purposes.

“Communal areas within sheltered housing complexes reopened on a phased basis from Monday February 7 with safety measures in place to protect the health and safety of both tenants and employees.

“Planned activities in the complexes have been risk assessed to safely take place with tenants consulted throughout the process.

“This continues to be assessed on a regular basis.”

What are the rules?

There is no national coronavirus guidance relating to communal areas of sheltered housing.

Other local authorities in Tayside and Fife are taking a more relaxed approach than Dundee.

Fife Council confirmed while guest rooms remain unavailable and visitors are asked not to use lounges and cafes, residents have free access.

Angus and Perth and Kinross councils also confirmed no such rules were in place for residents of council-operated sheltered housing.

We hope that Dundee City Council make a concerted effort to regularly review how they can safely deliver what their residents need and want.” Brian Sloan, Age Scotland

Age Scotland chief executive Brian Sloan said restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus have taken a huge toll on the mental health and wellbeing of older people.

Asked about the situation at Clyde Place, he said sheltered housing complexes are people’s homes, and continuing with with enhanced restrictions after two years must be frustrating for residents.

Mr Sloan added: “We appreciate there is a fine balance between protecting against the spread of the virus, respecting an individual’s anxieties about people unknown to them in their communal spaces, and ensuring residents are able to regain some normality which they would be afforded if they lived somewhere else.

“But these residents have endured tough restrictions for the best part of two years, so we hope that Dundee City Council make a concerted effort to regularly review how they can safely deliver what their residents need and want.”