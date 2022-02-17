Police slam ‘infantile behaviour’ after more youths arrested in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police slam ‘infantile behaviour’ after more youths arrested in Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 17 2022, 1.17pm Updated: February 17 2022, 1.18pm
Police say they continue to deal with anti-social behaviour in the city centre
Police say they continue to deal with anti-social behaviour in the city centre

Police Scotland has described repeated anti-social behaviour in Dundee city centre as “infantile” after two more youths were arrested.

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged by the police this week in connection with two separate incidents and reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

One is accused of setting fire to a bin outside McDonald’s in Reform Street while the other allegedly threw a bottle at police officers.

Police also say they are investigating an incident where a delivery driver’s moped was damaged by a group of youths outside the Keiller Centre on Chapel Street between 6.15pm and 6.35pm on February 15.

A 14-year-old has been charged with setting fire to a bin in Reform Street.

Police say it’s just the latest in a spate of incidents around the centre of the city in recent weeks and stressed the culprits “are old enough to know how to behave”.

It comes after three teens, including a 13-year-old boy, were charged in connection with a bin fire in Dundee earlier this month.

Ongoing youth issues

Constable David McDonald of the Dundee City Centre Community Team said: “This continuing behaviour from youths who are attending in the city centre from other areas of the city can only be described as disappointing and sometimes dangerous.

“Staff at establishments which are open in the evening, who are only doing their job and providing a service to the public, are continuing to be abused and have property damaged by groups of youngsters who are old enough to know how to behave.”

He added: “Their infantile behaviour continues to spoil things for everyone else, including other teenagers who are not misbehaving, but are suspected of being involved through association.

“Please – know where your young ones are, who they are with, and what they are doing.”

Boy, 13, and two others charged over Dundee city centre fire

