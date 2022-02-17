Police slam ‘infantile behaviour’ after more youths arrested in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police Scotland has described repeated anti-social behaviour in Dundee city centre as “infantile” after two more youths were arrested.

Two 14-year-old boys have been charged by the police this week in connection with two separate incidents and reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

One is accused of setting fire to a bin outside McDonald’s in Reform Street while the other allegedly threw a bottle at police officers.

Police also say they are investigating an incident where a delivery driver’s moped was damaged by a group of youths outside the Keiller Centre on Chapel Street between 6.15pm and 6.35pm on February 15.

Police say it’s just the latest in a spate of incidents around the centre of the city in recent weeks and stressed the culprits “are old enough to know how to behave”.

It comes after three teens, including a 13-year-old boy, were charged in connection with a bin fire in Dundee earlier this month.

Ongoing youth issues

Constable David McDonald of the Dundee City Centre Community Team said: “This continuing behaviour from youths who are attending in the city centre from other areas of the city can only be described as disappointing and sometimes dangerous.

“Staff at establishments which are open in the evening, who are only doing their job and providing a service to the public, are continuing to be abused and have property damaged by groups of youngsters who are old enough to know how to behave.”

He added: “Their infantile behaviour continues to spoil things for everyone else, including other teenagers who are not misbehaving, but are suspected of being involved through association.

“Please – know where your young ones are, who they are with, and what they are doing.”