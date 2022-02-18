Citizen of the Year Dundee: Street artist Russell Pepper wins 2022 award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russell Pepper has won this year’s Dundee Citizen of the Year award for his “inspiring” community volunteer work in the city.

Each year, Dundee City Council seeks out a volunteer from the community to win the award to highlight their work and selfless efforts in the city.

Russell Pepper has been handed the accolade for 2022 for being the driving force behind the Open/Close Dundee initiative.

The scheme aims to bring art to the streets and encourage residents and visitors to visit areas of the city they may not ordinarily go to.

Russell has worked with artists, community groups, small businesses, funders, sponsors and the council to create two street art trails in the City Centre and in Stobwell.

As well as the street trail, Russell also contributed to several other large-scale pieces that have been created around Dundee, including two large gable end murals in Tay Street Lane and Cardean Street.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “We had an extremely high calibre of candidates this year for Dundee, showing the true community spirit we have in the city.

“I’m delighted to unveil Russell Pepper as this year’s Citizen of the Year. We have all been impressed by the colour and vibrant art work Russell has brought to the streets of Dundee.

“Dundee is a city with a proud cultural history and it’s great to see people in the community, such as Russell, add to this work.

“He is an inspiring individual and one who encourages, supports and motivates the local community.

“I would like to say congratulations Russell on this award.”