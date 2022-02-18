Citizen of the Year Dundee: Street artist Russell Pepper wins 2022 award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Citizen of the Year Dundee: Street artist Russell Pepper wins 2022 award

By Amie Flett
February 18 2022, 2.04pm Updated: February 18 2022, 2.05pm
Russell Pepper has been named Dundee Citizen of the Year 2022.
Russell Pepper has won this year’s Dundee Citizen of the Year award for his “inspiring” community volunteer work in the city.

Each year, Dundee City Council seeks out a volunteer from the community to win the award to highlight their work and selfless efforts in the city.

Russell Pepper has been handed the accolade for 2022 for being the driving force behind the Open/Close Dundee initiative.

Russell Pepper with guided tour maps of artworks around Dundee.

The scheme aims to bring art to the streets and encourage residents and visitors to visit areas of the city they may not ordinarily go to.

Russell has worked with artists, community groups, small businesses, funders, sponsors and the council to create two street art trails in the City Centre and in Stobwell.

As well as the street trail, Russell also contributed to several other large-scale pieces that have been created around Dundee, including two large gable end murals in Tay Street Lane and Cardean Street.

Russell Pepper in Mary Ann Lane in preparation for a new art project.

Lord Provost Ian Borthwick said: “We had an extremely high calibre of candidates this year for Dundee, showing the true community spirit we have in the city.

“I’m delighted to unveil Russell Pepper as this year’s Citizen of the Year. We have all been impressed by the colour and vibrant art work Russell has brought to the streets of Dundee.

“Dundee is a city with a proud cultural history and it’s great to see people in the community, such as Russell, add to this work.

Russell Pepper alongside an example of artwork on a door on Sugarhouse Wynd.

“He is an inspiring individual and one who encourages, supports and motivates the local community.

“I would like to say congratulations Russell on this award.”

