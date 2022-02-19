Missing Dundee teenager, 14, traced safe and well

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A missing 14-year-old from Dundee who was reported missing has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed.

Nadia Lizon was reported missing by her worried mum after she failed to return home from school on Friday.

Police had launched a search for the teenager amid concern for her welfare, with thousands sharing the appeal for information on social media.

But in an update, a force spokesperson confirmed Nadia had been traced safe and well.

They said: “We are pleased to report that 14-year-old Nadia Lizon, missing from Dundee, has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our information.”