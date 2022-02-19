Missing Dundee teenager, 14, traced safe and well By Alasdair Clark February 19 2022, 10.02am Updated: February 19 2022, 3.48pm Police said the teenager had been found safe and well [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A missing 14-year-old from Dundee who was reported missing has been traced safe and well, police have confirmed. Nadia Lizon was reported missing by her worried mum after she failed to return home from school on Friday. Police had launched a search for the teenager amid concern for her welfare, with thousands sharing the appeal for information on social media. But in an update, a force spokesperson confirmed Nadia had been traced safe and well. They said: “We are pleased to report that 14-year-old Nadia Lizon, missing from Dundee, has been traced safe and well. “Thank you to everyone who shared our information.” New warnings as Tayside and Fife face more weather disruption after Storm Eunice Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Anger as ‘dangerous’ TikTok fire alarms craze continues at Dundee schools Incidents across UK and Ireland show fatal power of Storm Eunice Missing Rosyth man traced after ‘extensive search’ Body pulled from water near Newport identified as Dundee woman, 37