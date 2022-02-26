Heartbroken Dundee widower living in squalor has life transformed by kind strangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heartbroken Dundee widower living in squalor has life transformed by kind strangers

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 26 2022, 8.00am Updated: February 26 2022, 11.34am
Pauk Whamond (centre) has been helped by kind strangers Steven Stewart and Kayleigh Roddy.
A Dundee pensioner whose life fell apart when his wife and son died within two months of each other has been helped by kind strangers.

Paul Whamond, 72, has struggled to cope since the deaths six years ago and ended up living with no heating, electricity or hot water.

As he struggled to complete basic tasks, his Strathmartine Road home became dirty, mouldy and eventually his ceiling caved in.

Dundee pensioner Paul
Paul says his life spiralled out of control after the death of his wife and son.

After saving his pension for a year to afford a new boiler, Paul was visited by gas engineer Steven Stewart who was stunned by the living conditions.

Steven and his partner, Kayleigh Roddy, decided they had to help and set up a crowdfunder to pay for repairs.

More than £3,000 has been donated so far.

The ceiling collapsed in Paul's house.
The ceiling collapsed in Paul’s house.

Paul said: “I am so grateful to Steven and Kayleigh and everyone else for what they have done for me.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by how bad I let things get.

“I let everything go until it got to this state.

“Steven refused to go away, he refused to not help.

“What he and others have done has restored my faith in humanity. I had completely lost that.

“I am so grateful and emotional that so many people want to help me – it moved me to tears.”

Devastating loss

Former chef and CCTV operator Paul was heartbroken when his wife, Helen, died in front of him after a heart attack in April 2016.

Only seven months later their son, David, died of a brain aneurysm on his father’s birthday. The graphic novelist was only 28 years old.

Paul watched in horror as paramedics spent half an hour trying to save his son’s life.

David Whamond died in 2016.

Grief and shock caused Paul to spiral into depression and he struggled to complete even the most simple tasks.

He said: “I just gave up after Helen and David died.

“I really didn’t even care if I woke up in the morning.

“I honestly didn’t know where to turn for help.”

Paul’s house was unsafe.

When Steven visited Paul he was stunned to see how he was living.

“I had already been warned by a colleague what conditions in his house were like however, nothing really prepared me for what I was faced with,” Steven said.

“As soon as I opened the door I was shocked.

“I was overwhelmed by what I saw and I became really emotional.

“Paul’s house was a dreadful mess and he was living with no heating, no electricity and no hot water.”

Paul Whamond's house in Dundee
Paul Whamond’s house fell into a very poor state of repair after he lost his wife and his son

He added: “He was living in the cold and the dark.

“Some tradesmen had already refused to work in the house because it was in such a state but there was no way I was going to walk away and just leave him.

Steven fitted a new boiler but he and partner Kayleigh wanted to do more.

Steven with the new boiler in the house
Steven with the new boiler in the house which he said was the first priority

Steven said: “After losing his wife and son so close together grief took over Paul’s life.

“His home got on top of him.

“It is no longer a safe living environment with roofs falling down and lights that don’t work – he uses a torch to see where he is going.

“There’s damp and mould everywhere and his personal belongings are stacked up to such an extent he created a path through the house to get to the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.”

The pair launched their fundraising page to cover the basics.

More than 200 donations, combined with offers of free labour from tradesmen, mean the couple hope to give Paul a new bathroom, kitchen and carpets.

Dundee pensioner Paul
Paul now hopes to get his life back on track.

Steven said: “We are so happy to have been able to help Paul.

“It’s amazing that everyone has rallied round and are doing as much as they can to help him out.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated.”

Paul added: “This has given me the help to not only get my house back in order but to get my life back together and pick up the pieces.

“Helen would be devastated to see what’s happened to me but she would be eternally grateful to everyone for what they are doing to help.”

Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/helping-an-elderly-man-in-need

