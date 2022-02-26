Heartbroken Dundee widower living in squalor has life transformed by kind strangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee pensioner whose life fell apart when his wife and son died within two months of each other has been helped by kind strangers.

Paul Whamond, 72, has struggled to cope since the deaths six years ago and ended up living with no heating, electricity or hot water.

As he struggled to complete basic tasks, his Strathmartine Road home became dirty, mouldy and eventually his ceiling caved in.

After saving his pension for a year to afford a new boiler, Paul was visited by gas engineer Steven Stewart who was stunned by the living conditions.

Steven and his partner, Kayleigh Roddy, decided they had to help and set up a crowdfunder to pay for repairs.

More than £3,000 has been donated so far.

Paul said: “I am so grateful to Steven and Kayleigh and everyone else for what they have done for me.

“I am ashamed and embarrassed by how bad I let things get.

“I let everything go until it got to this state.

“Steven refused to go away, he refused to not help.

“What he and others have done has restored my faith in humanity. I had completely lost that.

“I am so grateful and emotional that so many people want to help me – it moved me to tears.”

Devastating loss

Former chef and CCTV operator Paul was heartbroken when his wife, Helen, died in front of him after a heart attack in April 2016.

Only seven months later their son, David, died of a brain aneurysm on his father’s birthday. The graphic novelist was only 28 years old.

Paul watched in horror as paramedics spent half an hour trying to save his son’s life.

Grief and shock caused Paul to spiral into depression and he struggled to complete even the most simple tasks.

He said: “I just gave up after Helen and David died.

“I really didn’t even care if I woke up in the morning.

“I honestly didn’t know where to turn for help.”

When Steven visited Paul he was stunned to see how he was living.

“I had already been warned by a colleague what conditions in his house were like however, nothing really prepared me for what I was faced with,” Steven said.

“As soon as I opened the door I was shocked.

“I was overwhelmed by what I saw and I became really emotional.

“Paul’s house was a dreadful mess and he was living with no heating, no electricity and no hot water.”

He added: “He was living in the cold and the dark.

“Some tradesmen had already refused to work in the house because it was in such a state but there was no way I was going to walk away and just leave him.

Steven fitted a new boiler but he and partner Kayleigh wanted to do more.

Steven said: “After losing his wife and son so close together grief took over Paul’s life.

“His home got on top of him.

“It is no longer a safe living environment with roofs falling down and lights that don’t work – he uses a torch to see where he is going.

“There’s damp and mould everywhere and his personal belongings are stacked up to such an extent he created a path through the house to get to the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom.”

The pair launched their fundraising page to cover the basics.

More than 200 donations, combined with offers of free labour from tradesmen, mean the couple hope to give Paul a new bathroom, kitchen and carpets.

Steven said: “We are so happy to have been able to help Paul.

“It’s amazing that everyone has rallied round and are doing as much as they can to help him out.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated.”

Paul added: “This has given me the help to not only get my house back in order but to get my life back together and pick up the pieces.

“Helen would be devastated to see what’s happened to me but she would be eternally grateful to everyone for what they are doing to help.”

Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/helping-an-elderly-man-in-need