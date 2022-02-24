Tay Road Bridge: Drivers who ignore weather restrictions could be fined under new bylaws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Tay Road Bridge: Drivers who ignore weather restrictions could be fined under new bylaws

By Matteo Bell
February 24 2022, 1.46pm Updated: February 24 2022, 2.53pm
The bridge during weather restrictions.
Drivers who ignore weather restrictions on the Tay Road Bridge could face fines under new bylaws being drawn up, The Courier can reveal.

The legislation is being considered by bridge chiefs to make rules imposed during high winds legally enforceable.

Under the current laws – which were introduced in 2000 – the bridge manager is allowed to put restrictions in place under severe weather conditions.

These include closing the bridge to certain types of vehicle, such as HGVs and double-decker buses.

Drivers who ignore the rules could face fines.

However, the restrictions are currently just advice – and those who ignore them cannot be prosecuted.

The bridge board is looking to change this, and has drafted a new set of bylaws which would make it possible for drivers who ignore the restrictions to be fined up to £500.

On Wednesday, an HGV driver caused delays on the bridge after driving on to the crossing while restrictions were in place.

Why are new bylaws needed?

Councillor Lynne Short, chair of the bridge board, has explained the thinking behind the move.

She said: “At the moment there isn’t a consequence for people who chose to ignore these restrictions.

“What happened on Wednesday shows us that these kinds of issues can happen.

Councillor Lynne Short.

“With these weather events becoming more frequent, we need to take a look at ways we can deal with this.

“Obviously, the thing that nobody wants is for one of these lorries to go over and for everyone to say we didn’t do anything to stop it.

“I understand that we can’t legislate everything, but maybe we do need to have a look at it.

Police could enforce rules

“Ultimately it would be up to the police to enforce things, but this would give them those powers.”

Fife councillor Jonny Tepp, vice-chair of the board, said: “There is nothing in place to stop HGVs from ignoring the restrictions just now.

“There should be stronger bylaws.

Councillor Jonny Tepp

“You wouldn’t put restrictions in place if you didn’t think it could be unsafe.”

A copy of the proposed bylaws has been submitted to Transport Scotland for legal review.

The new legislation will later be put up for public consultation.

