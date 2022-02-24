Dundee Taught by Muhammad foodbank on brink of closure as fears grow for city’s ‘most marginalised’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee foodbank is on the brink of closure – potentially leaving some of the city’s “most marginalised” people with nowhere to turn.

Taught by Muhammad, which delivers emergency food packages to about 60 households every week, will become homeless in just four weeks when a temporary lease on its current location ends.

It has been without a permanent home since being forced to leave its base at the former Levi’s factory on Dunsinane Avenue at the tail end of last year.

Foodbank could fold in weeks

Faisal Hussein, CEO of Taught by Muhammad’s parent organisation Yusuf Youth Initiative, says he is worried some of the city’s most vulnerable will soon be left without support.

He said: “We have four weeks to find suitable premises or we will have to shut our doors.

“I really do not want that to happen.

“The type of people referred to us are some of the most marginalised in society.

“We are the only one which delivers across the city. Anyone with mobility issues or anyone who can’t get out for whatever reason is often referred to us.

“These people will probably struggle to get food parcels delivered if we stop operating.

“There’s no alternative for them.”

Charity’s deliveries in demand

The foodbank pulls together bags of tinned food, pasta and other non-perishable items, as well as toilet roll and food for pets if needed.

Volunteer drivers make drop-offs during the week across the whole city.

The charity’s lease on a church site on Langlands Street ends in late March.

Mr Hussein has stressed that all those employed by the charity are safe, no matter what happens.

“100% we would not let any staff go,” he said.

“I will be honest, the last couple of years have been really difficult with Covid and the increased demand for foodbank parcels.

“The charity is not struggling though, we are needed more than ever. We think demand is only going to rise as the cost of living increases.

The foodbank needs a large amount of space and there just doesn’t seem to be anywhere available

“It’s just finding a base that’s the issue and it’s a constant stumbling block.

The foodbank needs a large amount of space and there just doesn’t seem to be anywhere available.”

As well as a foodbank, Taught by Muhammad also carries out various initiatives to help “build an understanding between Muslims and the wider community”.

The charity requires a minimum of 2,000 square-foot of warehouse space and around 500-600 square-foot of office space.

Mr Hussein is appealing for anyone who can help to contact him on info@yyi.org.uk.