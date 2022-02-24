Dundee Taught by Muhammad foodbank on brink of closure as fears grow for city’s ‘most marginalised’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Taught by Muhammad foodbank on brink of closure as fears grow for city’s ‘most marginalised’

By Jake Keith
February 24 2022, 1.53pm Updated: February 24 2022, 3.15pm
The charity will be left homeless in March. Pictured is the foodbank's programme co-ordinator Jamil Ahmad.
A Dundee foodbank is on the brink of closure – potentially leaving some of the city’s “most marginalised” people with nowhere to turn.

Taught by Muhammad, which delivers emergency food packages to about 60 households every week, will become homeless in just four weeks when a temporary lease on its current location ends.

It has been without a permanent home since being forced to leave its base at the former Levi’s factory on Dunsinane Avenue at the tail end of last year.

Foodbank could fold in weeks

Faisal Hussein, CEO of Taught by Muhammad’s parent organisation Yusuf Youth Initiative, says he is worried some of the city’s most vulnerable will soon be left without support.

He said: “We have four weeks to find suitable premises or we will have to shut our doors.

“I really do not want that to happen.

The charity is currently based at a church.

“The type of people referred to us are some of the most marginalised in society.

“We are the only one which delivers across the city. Anyone with mobility issues or anyone who can’t get out for whatever reason is often referred to us.

“These people will probably struggle to get food parcels delivered if we stop operating.

“There’s no alternative for them.”

Charity’s deliveries in demand

The foodbank pulls together bags of tinned food, pasta and other non-perishable items, as well as toilet roll and food for pets if needed.

Volunteer drivers make drop-offs during the week across the whole city.

The charity’s lease on a church site on Langlands Street ends in late March.

Mr Hussein has stressed that all those employed by the charity are safe, no matter what happens.

The foodbank delivers to around 60 homes every week.

“100% we would not let any staff go,” he said.

“I will be honest, the last couple of years have been really difficult with Covid and the increased demand for foodbank parcels.

“The charity is not struggling though, we are needed more than ever. We think demand is only going to rise as the cost of living increases.

The foodbank needs a large amount of space and there just doesn’t seem to be anywhere available

“It’s just finding a base that’s the issue and it’s a constant stumbling block.

The foodbank needs a large amount of space and there just doesn’t seem to be anywhere available.”

As well as a foodbank, Taught by Muhammad also carries out various initiatives to help “build an understanding between Muslims and the wider community”.

The charity requires a minimum of 2,000 square-foot of warehouse space and around 500-600 square-foot of office space.

Mr Hussein is appealing for anyone who can help to contact him on info@yyi.org.uk.

