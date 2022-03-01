Hunt for two men who hurled racist abuse and violent threats near Dundee takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Hunt for two men who hurled racist abuse and violent threats near Dundee takeaway

By Caroline Spencer and Matteo Bell
March 1 2022, 5.16pm Updated: March 2 2022, 10.08am
The incident happened on Fintry Road, near Mazaydar takeaway.
The incident happened on Fintry Road, near Mazaydar takeaway.

Police are hunting for two men who hurled racist abuse and violent threats outside a Dundee takeaway.

The incident unfolded near Mazaydar, formerly known as Tasty Point, on Fintry Road at around 7pm on Monday.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “A member of the public outside the shop was approached, threatened and racially abused outside the shop by two men.

“When staff from the shop went to assist, they were also threatened with violence and subjected to vile racist abuse.

‘I was a little scared’

“The two men responsible then left and headed off down Fintry Road in the direction of Forfar Road/Morrisons.”

A worker who was on shift at the takeaway when the incident took place told The Courier: “It was yesterday night.

“I heard some noises outside and saw some people arguing with one of our suppliers.

“I was a little scared by all of that. It lasted 15 or 20 minutes.

“The supplier wasn’t really injured on anything.”

Description of suspects

One of the men police are looking to trace is described as Asian, bald, of stocky build, about 6ft tall and in his 40s.

He was seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

The other suspect is described as white, aged 18-25, with brown hair and stubble, and a local accent.

The police statement added: “We would also like to speak with a potential witness who made herself known to shop staff immediately after the incident and informed them that she had filmed the incident on her mobile phone.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2975 of February 28.”

