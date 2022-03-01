Hunt for two men who hurled racist abuse and violent threats near Dundee takeaway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for two men who hurled racist abuse and violent threats outside a Dundee takeaway.

The incident unfolded near Mazaydar, formerly known as Tasty Point, on Fintry Road at around 7pm on Monday.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “A member of the public outside the shop was approached, threatened and racially abused outside the shop by two men.

“When staff from the shop went to assist, they were also threatened with violence and subjected to vile racist abuse.

‘I was a little scared’

“The two men responsible then left and headed off down Fintry Road in the direction of Forfar Road/Morrisons.”

A worker who was on shift at the takeaway when the incident took place told The Courier: “It was yesterday night.

“I heard some noises outside and saw some people arguing with one of our suppliers.

“I was a little scared by all of that. It lasted 15 or 20 minutes.

“The supplier wasn’t really injured on anything.”

Description of suspects

One of the men police are looking to trace is described as Asian, bald, of stocky build, about 6ft tall and in his 40s.

He was seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

The other suspect is described as white, aged 18-25, with brown hair and stubble, and a local accent.

The police statement added: “We would also like to speak with a potential witness who made herself known to shop staff immediately after the incident and informed them that she had filmed the incident on her mobile phone.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2975 of February 28.”