Dundee girl, 8, donates colouring books, pencils and games to children fleeing Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee girl, 8, donates colouring books, pencils and games to children fleeing Ukraine

By Matteo Bell
March 3 2022, 8.37am Updated: March 3 2022, 10.59am
Dundee girl Katie is donating colouring books to children in Ukraine
Katie and one of her colouring books.

An eight-year-old girl from Dundee is doing her bit to help those fleeing war in Ukraine by donating pencils, colouring books and card games.

Katie Fleming, who attends St Fergus Primary School, says she was inspired to help after seeing videos of refugee children on the news.

In just two days, the P4 pupil has managed to collect more than 30 different items, which she plans to ship to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

She is just one of many Scots offering a helping hand to those escaping the Russian invasion.

‘They have nothing’

Katie, who lives in Ardler, said: “I saw it on the news.

“These kids are having their houses destroyed – they have nothing.

Katie with some of the items she is donating.

“They have their clothes, but those aren’t even proper clothes. They’ve just got pyjamas and things like that.

“I thought they could use something to make them happy.

“It would be nice for them to have something.”

Colouring books and pens for refugee kids

Katie decided that, instead of sending clothes or food like many others, she would send colouring books and pens to children caught up in the invasion.

Her mum, Rebecca, said: “She decided not to send toys because they’re too heavy and these kids have to do a lot of walking.

“Colouring books are much lighter and they can be used anywhere.”

The youngster plans to donate colouring books and pencils.

The generous youngster used her own pocket money to buy as many colouring books and pencils as she could, before turning to family and friends for help.

She also hopes to get her school involved with a wider donation drive.

‘We’re so proud of her’

The pencils, colouring books and card games collected by Katie will be taken to her local Polish shop and shipped to the border, where they will be handed out to refugees.

Rebecca added: “We’re so proud of her – extremely proud.

“As soon as she saw what was happening on the news she asked how we could help.

“She has such a big heart.”

Ukraine: Donation drop-off points across Tayside and Fife

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier