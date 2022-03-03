Dundee girl, 8, donates colouring books, pencils and games to children fleeing Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An eight-year-old girl from Dundee is doing her bit to help those fleeing war in Ukraine by donating pencils, colouring books and card games.

Katie Fleming, who attends St Fergus Primary School, says she was inspired to help after seeing videos of refugee children on the news.

In just two days, the P4 pupil has managed to collect more than 30 different items, which she plans to ship to the Polish-Ukrainian border.

She is just one of many Scots offering a helping hand to those escaping the Russian invasion.

‘They have nothing’

Katie, who lives in Ardler, said: “I saw it on the news.

“These kids are having their houses destroyed – they have nothing.

“They have their clothes, but those aren’t even proper clothes. They’ve just got pyjamas and things like that.

“I thought they could use something to make them happy.

“It would be nice for them to have something.”

Colouring books and pens for refugee kids

Katie decided that, instead of sending clothes or food like many others, she would send colouring books and pens to children caught up in the invasion.

Her mum, Rebecca, said: “She decided not to send toys because they’re too heavy and these kids have to do a lot of walking.

“Colouring books are much lighter and they can be used anywhere.”

The generous youngster used her own pocket money to buy as many colouring books and pencils as she could, before turning to family and friends for help.

She also hopes to get her school involved with a wider donation drive.

‘We’re so proud of her’

The pencils, colouring books and card games collected by Katie will be taken to her local Polish shop and shipped to the border, where they will be handed out to refugees.

Rebecca added: “We’re so proud of her – extremely proud.

“As soon as she saw what was happening on the news she asked how we could help.

“She has such a big heart.”