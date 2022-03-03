Future of historic Dunfermline gala in doubt as event cancelled for third year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The future of the Dunfermline Children’s Gala has been put in jeopardy as organisers announce the event has been cancelled for a third year running.

Coronavirus had forced the event to move online in 2020, but it was hoped the end of restrictions would allow it to return to Pittencrieff Park in the Fife town this year.

The historic event dates back to 1902, with thousands taking part in the annual parade through Dunfermline town centre before the gala.

Organisers say they had started to plan for a return this year but had been unable to fill key organising spots on their committee.

Without these “crucial roles” in areas like health and safety and fundraising being filled, the committee said they had no option but to cancel the Dunfermline gala again in 2022.

“It has always been our intention during this difficult period for the gala to come back stronger and better than before,” a statement said.

“However, we have also said that in order to deliver a gala that is successful and safe, it is crucial that we have the right support at executive committee, volunteer and local primary school level.

“Over the intervening months we have worked diligently to raise the profile of the gala and to identify volunteers to fill the crucial roles in the executive committee, but with no success.”

It added: “We have been clear and could not overemphasise the importance of filling these roles and it simply would not be possible to proceed with a gala without the right support.

“It has left us with no option but to confirm that we are unable to proceed with the Dunfermline Children’s Gala 2022.

“We recognise the gala has always been one of the flagship events for Dunfermline and appreciate that this decision will come as a disappointment to the many thousands who enjoy the gala.”

‘Negligent to proceed with Dunfermline Children’s Gala in 2022’

“However, it would be negligent to proceed if we are unable to do so safely and ensuring the welfare of the children involved.”

The committee also announced its current chairman, Gary Love, would be stepping down.

“Gary and the other former executive committee members remain committed to Dunfermline Children’s Gala and would be pleased to work with a new chair and committee to ensure that the gala can be brought back at some point in the future,” they said.