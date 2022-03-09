TGI Fridays confirms Dundee opening date as takeaway set to welcome customers next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

TGI Fridays is set to welcome customers to its “world-first” Dundee takeaway from next week.

The restaurant giant has confirmed its new Fridays and Go outlet on the city’s Reform Street will open on March 16.

CEO Robert B Cook will cut the ribbon on the takeaway at 11am with entertainment put on throughout the day.

There will also be a visit by players from Dundee and Dundee United.

News of the outlet’s arrival broke in January with hoardings put up on the windows and doors of the former Fatburger site advertising its imminent arrival.

The firm also revealed more about its menu and plans to create 25 jobs.

TGIs claims the takeaway – which will also offer a delivery service – is a “world first” and plans to extend the concept to other sites.

But it will not be serving any alcohol, including the firm’s famous cocktails.

Mr Cook said: “We are always looking to offer customers new experiences under the Fridays umbrella.

“Fridays and Go will deliver our best ever food at speed for customers on the move, with the iconic Fridays experience remaining a constant.

“We can’t wait to launch this new concept and continue to spread that Fridays feeling further across the UK and particularly in Scotland.”