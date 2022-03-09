TGI Fridays confirms Dundee opening date as takeaway set to welcome customers next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

TGI Fridays confirms Dundee opening date as takeaway set to welcome customers next week

By Caroline Spencer
March 9 2022, 11.20am Updated: March 9 2022, 6.35pm
The Fridays and Go outlet on Reform Street.
The Fridays and Go outlet on Reform Street.

TGI Fridays is set to welcome customers to its “world-first” Dundee takeaway from next week.

The restaurant giant has confirmed its new Fridays and Go outlet on the city’s Reform Street will open on March 16.

CEO Robert B Cook will cut the ribbon on the takeaway at 11am with entertainment put on throughout the day.

There will also be a visit by players from Dundee and Dundee United.

A sign outside the new outlet.

News of the outlet’s arrival broke in January with hoardings put up on the windows and doors of the former Fatburger site advertising its imminent arrival.

The firm also revealed more about its menu and plans to create 25 jobs.

TGIs claims the takeaway – which will also offer a delivery service – is a “world first” and plans to extend the concept to other sites.

But it will not be serving any alcohol, including the firm’s famous cocktails.

The takeaway launches next week.

Mr Cook said: “We are always looking to offer customers new experiences under the Fridays umbrella.

“Fridays and Go will deliver our best ever food at speed for customers on the move, with the iconic Fridays experience remaining a constant.

“We can’t wait to launch this new concept and continue to spread that Fridays feeling further across the UK and particularly in Scotland.”

Italian Grill staff claim they found out about Dundee restaurant closure on social media

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]