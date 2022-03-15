Plans for 121 new homes in Dundee approved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Plans for 121 new homes in Dundee approved

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 15 2022, 4.20pm Updated: March 15 2022, 4.41pm
Approval has been given to turn the derelict Burnside Mill building in Lochee into flats.
Approval has been given to turn the derelict Burnside Mill building in Lochee into flats.

Plans for two major building projects that will create 121 new homes for Dundee have been approved.

A derelict mill in Lochee in Dundee is to be converted into 54 flats for social rent and a former industrial site on Ballindean Road in Douglas will be used for 49 houses and 24 flats.

Members of Dundee City Council’s planning committee backed the plans at a meeting on Monday night.

Social housing

The first of the separate plans will see the conversion of a listed vacant warehouse in Burnside Street, Lochee into flats for social housing.

Approval was also given for the removal of a disused Victorian railway platform and embankment at the site.

The second application was for the former British Oxygen Company (BOC) site on Ballindean Road, where Cullross Ltd and Caledonia Housing Association will properties for rent.

New design images show how the Ballindean Road housing project could look.

The company operated from the Dundee site for a number of years before a merger with German firm Linde, becoming the world’s biggest industrial gas supplier.

Decision welcomed

The decision for the Lochee site was welcomed by SNP councillor Roisin Smith.

She said: “I welcome the decision to approve plans to develop the vacant warehouse building in Burnside Street in Lochee into 54 social rent flats.

Burnside Mill lies derelict in Lochee

“This development will bring a long vacant listed building back into use in a meaningful way situated just a stone’s throw from Lochee High Street.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this development take shape, further enhancing the district centre.”

Social rent flats

The first wing of the Burnside Mill warehouse has already been transformed into flats.

The remaining wing has lain unused for around 20 years.

It was last used as a sports centre but has become increasingly run down in recent years. It is now listed on the Buildings at Risk Register.

Camperdown Works where the jute mill closed for the final time in 1981.

The plans by developers AG Akermo will see the properties put up for social rent operated by Hillcrest Housing Association.

The mill buildings were originally used to store jute for the former Camperdown Works and were built in 1862 and 1882.

The Camperdown Works’ rail line spurred off the main Dundee to Newtyle line.

A rail platform remains along most of the northeast elevation which was used for unloading jute.

Repair work to start after long wait for residents in fire-damaged Dundee flats

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]