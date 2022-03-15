Plans for 121 new homes in Dundee approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for two major building projects that will create 121 new homes for Dundee have been approved.

A derelict mill in Lochee in Dundee is to be converted into 54 flats for social rent and a former industrial site on Ballindean Road in Douglas will be used for 49 houses and 24 flats.

Members of Dundee City Council’s planning committee backed the plans at a meeting on Monday night.

Social housing

The first of the separate plans will see the conversion of a listed vacant warehouse in Burnside Street, Lochee into flats for social housing.

Approval was also given for the removal of a disused Victorian railway platform and embankment at the site.

The second application was for the former British Oxygen Company (BOC) site on Ballindean Road, where Cullross Ltd and Caledonia Housing Association will properties for rent.

The company operated from the Dundee site for a number of years before a merger with German firm Linde, becoming the world’s biggest industrial gas supplier.

Decision welcomed

The decision for the Lochee site was welcomed by SNP councillor Roisin Smith.

She said: “I welcome the decision to approve plans to develop the vacant warehouse building in Burnside Street in Lochee into 54 social rent flats.

“This development will bring a long vacant listed building back into use in a meaningful way situated just a stone’s throw from Lochee High Street.

“I’m looking forward to seeing this development take shape, further enhancing the district centre.”

Social rent flats

The first wing of the Burnside Mill warehouse has already been transformed into flats.

The remaining wing has lain unused for around 20 years.

It was last used as a sports centre but has become increasingly run down in recent years. It is now listed on the Buildings at Risk Register.

The plans by developers AG Akermo will see the properties put up for social rent operated by Hillcrest Housing Association.

The mill buildings were originally used to store jute for the former Camperdown Works and were built in 1862 and 1882.

The Camperdown Works’ rail line spurred off the main Dundee to Newtyle line.

A rail platform remains along most of the northeast elevation which was used for unloading jute.