EXCLUSIVE: Hilltown Clock in Dundee is going digital

For more than 120 years it has stood atop one of the city’s steepest streets.

Erected in 1900, at the Strathmartine Road junction, the Hilltown Clock was a welcome stop-off point for generations of weary parents who told their kids – “awa an see the time oan the Hulltoon clock!”

But as a new generation of kids struggle with analogue clock faces in this modern age, plans are afoot to replace the famous timepiece with a digital version.

The idea is the brainchild of EU boffin Rolf Paoli.

‘People of Dundee will be very proud’

“I first came to see the Hilltown clock when I was on holiday from Italy as a child,” he explained.

“Sadly I had never been taught to tell the time very well, so although I loved the clock I was never quite sure what time it was.

“I can’t be alone in thinking this so it struck me – wouldn’t it be great if all the historic timepieces in the world were made into digital clocks, starting with the Hilltown?

“I think it is something people will be very proud of in Dundee.”

Mr Paoli hopes a global trend will thus begin in the Hilltown.

“Ultimately we could see clocks like Big Ben turn digital,” he continued.

“It’s really exciting. A real global revolution – and it could all start with the Hilltown clock.”

Mr Paoli urged people to back his maverick plan, saying: “Come on Dundee – let’s go digital. It’s time.”

History of famous clock

The famous clock was gifted to the community by Sir Charles Barrie, a former Lord Provost who had represented the Coldside area on the council.

It became fondly known as Barrie’s Clock, although few people are aware of this alias today.

Over the years, the clock and its tower have undergone a series of facelifts, changing from its original purple to orange in 2017.

Designed by burgh engineer William Mackison, the Hilltown Clock was made by iron founders Beath and Keay and fitted up by clockmaker GD Rattray of Nethergate.

In 1901, it was said to have been “much enhanced” with the addition of a couple of ornamental lamp brackets although these were later removed.

But this latest facelift, which should be in place by April 1 next year, will be the biggest change in the timepiece’s long and illustrious history.