EXCLUSIVE: Hilltown Clock in Dundee is going digital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Hilltown Clock in Dundee is going digital

By Lois Da Parlfoy
April 1 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 1 2022, 6.04am
How the digital Hilltown Clock could look.
How the digital Hilltown Clock could look.

For more than 120 years it has stood atop one of the city’s steepest streets.

Erected in 1900, at the Strathmartine Road junction, the Hilltown Clock was a welcome stop-off point for generations of weary parents who told their kids – “awa an see the time oan the Hulltoon clock!”

But as a new generation of kids struggle with analogue clock faces in this modern age, plans are afoot to replace the famous timepiece with a digital version.

The idea is the brainchild of EU boffin Rolf Paoli.

‘People of Dundee will be very proud’

“I first came to see the Hilltown clock when I was on holiday from Italy as a child,” he explained.

“Sadly I had never been taught to tell the time very well, so although I loved the clock I was never quite sure what time it was.

“I can’t be alone in thinking this so it struck me – wouldn’t it be great if all the historic timepieces in the world were made into digital clocks, starting with the Hilltown?

“I think it is something people will be very proud of in Dundee.”

Hilltown Clock and its tower have undergone a series of facelifts over the years.

Mr Paoli hopes a global trend will thus begin in the Hilltown.

“Ultimately we could see clocks like Big Ben turn digital,” he continued.

“It’s really exciting. A real global revolution – and it could all start with the Hilltown clock.”

Mr Paoli urged people to back his maverick plan, saying: “Come on Dundee – let’s go digital. It’s time.”

History of famous clock

The famous clock was gifted to the community by Sir Charles Barrie, a former Lord Provost who had represented the Coldside area on the council.

It became fondly known as Barrie’s Clock, although few people are aware of this alias today.

Over the years, the clock and its tower have undergone a series of facelifts, changing from its original purple to orange in 2017.

Hilltown Clock was erected in 1900.

Designed by burgh engineer William Mackison, the Hilltown Clock was made by iron founders Beath and Keay and fitted up by clockmaker GD Rattray of Nethergate.

In 1901, it was said to have been “much enhanced” with the addition of a couple of ornamental lamp brackets although these were later removed.

But this latest facelift, which should be in place by April 1 next year, will be the biggest change in the timepiece’s long and illustrious history.

Dundee games company to create virtual Hilltown for digital project

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]