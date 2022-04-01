Reghan Tumilty reveals when Raith Rovers future will be decided as defender eyes another celebration in Magaluf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Reghan Tumilty reveals when Raith Rovers future will be decided as defender eyes another celebration in Magaluf

By Alan Temple
April 1 2022, 7.00am
Tumilty's target: The SPFL Trust Trophy
Tumilty's target: The SPFL Trust Trophy

Reghan Tumilty insists he is still seeking for his first real taste of silverware — even if winning the SPFL Development League with Ross County did land him a trip to Magaluf.

A fresh-faced Tumilty was part of Stuart Kettlewell’s Staggies side which claimed youth glory in 2016/17, narrowly beating Hamilton and Celtic to the crown.

Chairman Roy McGregor then treated his teen title winners to an all-expenses holiday in Spain in the aftermath.

But while Tumilty lapped up the celebrations, he is adamant landing his maiden trophy in the senior game would be an altogether more estimable achievement.

Reghan Tumilty made it 1-0 to Raith Rovers.
Reghan Tumilty after finding the net against Arbroath

“I did win a reserve league but that doesn’t count professionally,” smiled Tumilty. “That was actually quite an impressive achievement — but it doesn’t mean anything in the senior game.

“It was the 16/17 season.

“Was it my best moment so far? Well, it was when the chairman sent us to Magaluf for free!

“Hopefully, there’s a trip to Magaluf with something to celebrate at the the end of this league season.”

Togetherness

Raith Rovers technically approach Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final as the co-holders, having reached the 2019/20 showpiece against Inverness.

That game would never be played due to the Covid outbreak and the sides shared the ‘glory’, such as it was.

Tumilty with the trophy he didn’t get to hold aloft in 2019/20

“I certainly didn’t get a medal — I don’t know if anyone else did,” laughs Tumilty.

“No, I was gutted that we couldn’t play that game. It was a final and a chance to win a trophy. We were joint winners but no-one got anything for it.

“We want to make up for that disappointment and win this one.

“The club put a video up on Twitter from when they beat Rangers [in the 2014 Ramsdens Cup final].

“It was a big day and you could see what these games mean to fans — going out, being together and getting a good result. 

“That’s what we’ve got to be with the fans: together.”

Contract talks

The encounter at the Excelsior Stadium, allied with the denouement to the Championship campaign, could represent Tumilty’s Rovers farewell.

The all-action defender is out of contract in the summer and, although Courier Sport understands the Stark’s Park club did table an offer to the player earlier this season, no agreement has been struck.

“I’m just waiting until the end of the season to see what happens,” added Tumilty.

“I’ve not heard anything so I’m patiently waiting to see where my future lies.

“Personally, I just want to play as many games as I can. Luckily the gaffer and Smudger [Paul Smith, assistant] have given me the chance to do that. I think I’ve only missed two or three games since coming here.

“That was my aim, so hopefully I can finish strong.”

Ethan Ross on how he ‘landed on his feet’ at Raith Rovers after post-Aberdeen ‘naivety’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]