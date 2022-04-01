Reghan Tumilty reveals when Raith Rovers future will be decided as defender eyes another celebration in Magaluf

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reghan Tumilty insists he is still seeking for his first real taste of silverware — even if winning the SPFL Development League with Ross County did land him a trip to Magaluf.

A fresh-faced Tumilty was part of Stuart Kettlewell’s Staggies side which claimed youth glory in 2016/17, narrowly beating Hamilton and Celtic to the crown.

Chairman Roy McGregor then treated his teen title winners to an all-expenses holiday in Spain in the aftermath.

But while Tumilty lapped up the celebrations, he is adamant landing his maiden trophy in the senior game would be an altogether more estimable achievement.

“I did win a reserve league but that doesn’t count professionally,” smiled Tumilty. “That was actually quite an impressive achievement — but it doesn’t mean anything in the senior game.

“It was the 16/17 season.

“Was it my best moment so far? Well, it was when the chairman sent us to Magaluf for free!

“Hopefully, there’s a trip to Magaluf with something to celebrate at the the end of this league season.”

Togetherness

Raith Rovers technically approach Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final as the co-holders, having reached the 2019/20 showpiece against Inverness.

That game would never be played due to the Covid outbreak and the sides shared the ‘glory’, such as it was.

“I certainly didn’t get a medal — I don’t know if anyone else did,” laughs Tumilty.

“No, I was gutted that we couldn’t play that game. It was a final and a chance to win a trophy. We were joint winners but no-one got anything for it.

“We want to make up for that disappointment and win this one.

“The club put a video up on Twitter from when they beat Rangers [in the 2014 Ramsdens Cup final].

“It was a big day and you could see what these games mean to fans — going out, being together and getting a good result.

🏆 Sunday sees @RaithRovers return to the Challenge Cup final! Let's look back at Rovers' famous triumph in the 2014 Challenge Cup final!@SPFLTrust | #SPFLTrustTrophy pic.twitter.com/CeGXyykpPa — SPFL (@spfl) March 30, 2022

“That’s what we’ve got to be with the fans: together.”

Contract talks

The encounter at the Excelsior Stadium, allied with the denouement to the Championship campaign, could represent Tumilty’s Rovers farewell.

The all-action defender is out of contract in the summer and, although Courier Sport understands the Stark’s Park club did table an offer to the player earlier this season, no agreement has been struck.

“I’m just waiting until the end of the season to see what happens,” added Tumilty.

“I’ve not heard anything so I’m patiently waiting to see where my future lies.

“Personally, I just want to play as many games as I can. Luckily the gaffer and Smudger [Paul Smith, assistant] have given me the chance to do that. I think I’ve only missed two or three games since coming here.

“That was my aim, so hopefully I can finish strong.”