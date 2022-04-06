‘Serious assault’ in Dundee leaves man, 54, in critical condition By Amie Flett April 6 2022, 3.08pm Updated: April 6 2022, 6.59pm Police standing guard on Coupar Angus Road, at the roundabout with South Road. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Man charged after ‘altercation’ on Dundee and Fife train Dundee teen robbed of electric scooter by weapon-wielding gang Forfar man crashed car after drinking nine cans of beer then tried to headbutt police Woman, 65, knocked down outside Dundee retail park