New NHS website launched to help Tayside patients get to medical appointments

A new NHS transport website has been launched aiming to help patients attend appointments in hospitals and surgeries all over Tayside.

The Go NHS Tayside site will allow people to tailor journeys based on personal circumstances, and even sort by lowest cost or shortest wait.

Much like Google Maps, patients enter a starting point and destination but can also input extras such as estimated appointment length.

The service is operated by Tactran, the transport strategy body.

NHS Tayside’s director of performance and activity, Hazel Barnett, said: “We know travelling to hospital can cause some worry for people so this website will hopefully help improve patients’ experiences of visiting hospital.

“The website means people can see all the potential travel options available in one place allowing them to make an informed choice.”

Improving patient’s hospital experience

The service aims to improve patients overall medical experiences by simplifying the journeys to and from hospitals.

Strategy officer at Tactran Merry Smith said: “We’re delighted to see the continued partnership working with NHS Tayside and the expansion of the Tactran Enable project.

She continued: “By expanding, this will now enable patients, visitors and staff to plan sustainable journeys to all NHS Tayside sites.

Connecting people across Scotland

The online service will also be rolled out across central Scotland as part of Tactran’s Enable project.

The scheme was first piloted in Perth Royal Infirmary (RHI), where 400 patients used the service to plan appointments to the urology department.

The website is developed by Mobility as a Service (MAAS) and funded by the Scottish Government.

Tactran are currently working with Dundee & Angus College and Loch Lomond & Trossachs National Park in further developing the online planning tools.

More information on the Go NHS Tayside service can be found online.