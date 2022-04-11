Car destroyed in ‘massive blaze’ on Dundee street as police say incident was deliberate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents feared for their safety after a car was destroyed in a “massive blaze” in Dundee.

Emergency services were scrambled to Ashkirk Place on Sunday evening after locals heard three loud bangs in quick succession.

Neighbours said the street was “glowing orange” as they feared the vehicle was going to explode shortly before 11pm.

Police remained at the scene overnight as the vehicle was removed in the early hours of Monday morning.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the incident is being treated as “wilful” while inquires are ongoing.

‘I thought it was going to explode’

One resident who has lived in the Ballumbie housing estate for over 20 years says the incident is the talk of the community.

She said: “I thought it was going to explode like you’d see on the TV.

“I looked out my window and it was glowing orange outside.

“It was a massive blaze; the flames were soaring into the air. At least twice the height of the car.

“Some people attempted to move some of the other cars as there was a fear it was going to spread.

“The fire service were here really quickly thankfully. It felt like they were tackling the fire for ages.”

The resident said despite crews working hard to tackle the incident, flames could still be seen fanning from underneath the car.

She said: “It was terrifying because the vehicle was close to a number of properties. I did fear something worse was going to happen.

“Even in the minutes after the fire there it became apparent there was more to this and the police interviewed some of the neighbours.

“The car was taken away by forensics in the early hours of the morning.”

‘Debris flew from the car’

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, described the incident as “scary” as debris flew from the vehicle.

She said: “There was three loud bangs as the tyres blew on the car as it was going up in smoke.

“Debris actually flew from the car.

“Everyone was out in the street watching what was unfolding.

“One neighbour had the hose out as the fire was literally beside his fence.

“I’ve grown up in this area and we have never seen anything like this before but it was so scary.”

Inquiries ongoing

A spokeswoman for the fire service said an appliance from the Kingsway Fire Station was dispatched.

She said: “We received a callout at 10.57pm following reports of a vehicle on fire.

“Crews used one breath apparatus and a hose reel jet at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a vehicle fire at around 11.15pm on Sunday April 10.

“It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”