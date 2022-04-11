Car destroyed in ‘massive blaze’ on Dundee street as police say incident was deliberate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Car destroyed in ‘massive blaze’ on Dundee street as police say incident was deliberate

By James Simpson
April 11 2022, 4.24pm Updated: April 11 2022, 4.46pm
The fire came as a shock to neighbours.

Residents feared for their safety after a car was destroyed in a “massive blaze” in Dundee.

Emergency services were scrambled to Ashkirk Place on Sunday evening after locals heard three loud bangs in quick succession.

Neighbours said the street was “glowing orange” as they feared the vehicle was going to explode shortly before 11pm.

Police remained at the scene overnight as the vehicle was removed in the early hours of Monday morning.

A Nissan vehicle was well ablaze in Ashkirk Place.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed the incident is being treated as “wilful” while inquires are ongoing.

‘I thought it was going to explode’

One resident who has lived in the Ballumbie housing estate for over 20 years says the incident is the talk of the community.

She said: “I thought it was going to explode like you’d see on the TV.

“I looked out my window and it was glowing orange outside.

“It was a massive blaze; the flames were soaring into the air. At least twice the height of the car.

“Some people attempted to move some of the other cars as there was a fear it was going to spread.

“The fire service were here really quickly thankfully. It felt like they were tackling the fire for ages.”

The resident said despite crews working hard to tackle the incident, flames could still be seen fanning from underneath the car.

The charred debris on Ashkirk Place.

She said: “It was terrifying because the vehicle was close to a number of properties. I did fear something worse was going to happen.

“Even in the minutes after the fire there it became apparent there was more to this and the police interviewed some of the neighbours.

“The car was taken away by forensics in the early hours of the morning.”

‘Debris flew from the car’

Another neighbour, who did not wish to be named, described the incident as “scary” as debris flew from the vehicle.

She said: “There was three loud bangs as the tyres blew on the car as it was going up in smoke.

“Debris actually flew from the car.

“Everyone was out in the street watching what was unfolding.

“One neighbour had the hose out as the fire was literally beside his fence.

“I’ve grown up in this area and we have never seen anything like this before but it was so scary.”

Inquiries ongoing

A spokeswoman for the fire service said an appliance from the Kingsway Fire Station was dispatched.

She said: “We received a callout at 10.57pm following reports of a vehicle on fire.

“Crews used one breath apparatus and a hose reel jet at the scene.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a vehicle fire at around 11.15pm on Sunday April 10.

“It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”

