Dundee University staff take to picket line in city centre pension protest

By Caroline Spencer
April 18 2022, 5.04pm Updated: April 18 2022, 6.31pm
Scores of people attended a demonstration in support of staff at Dundee University Picture shows; Attendants at the Unison protest. Dundee. Caroline Spencer/DCT Media Date; 18/04/2022
Scores of people attended a demonstration in support of staff at Dundee University Picture shows; Attendants at the Unison protest. Dundee. Caroline Spencer/DCT Media Date; 18/04/2022

A large protest has been held in Dundee city centre, marking the third round of strike action by staff of Dundee University.

Dozens of people joined the picket at Albert Square on Monday, in solidarity with union members protesting against proposed pension changes.

Dundee University is in a dispute with lower-paid staff members over proposed changes to the current pension scheme.

Discussions have been ongoing for a year but have yet to be resolved.

Protestors outside the McManus Gallery, Albert Square.

The changes relate to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) and would see the current superannuation scheme – which is only available to the six lowest pay grades – replaced by a privately administered scheme.

The new scheme would have no guaranteed benefits in retirement and subject to the performance of investments selected by its provider.

Unison union organised Monday’s demonstration to mark one year since negotiations on the pension schemes started.

Unison Speaker at McManus Gallery, Dundee.

Unison worker and organiser Mo Dickson said: “This is our third round of strike action, we’ve been in dispute with the employer for a year.

“We hoped we would be able to get around the negotiating table and strike a deal that would keep the current scheme open for everyone and would provide some dignity in retirement.”

Dundee University students came to show support for the striking staff members. Left to right: Hamish Fraser, 18, Zoe Tuset, 19, and Adam Robertson, 21.

She added: “People would have to work for an extra three years, pay an extra 1% in contributions towards the pension pot and that they would get less out of it when they retired.”

Trade union representative Jim McFarlane spoke at the protest in support of the staff members affected.

He said: “I think this is a widespread attack on living standards of working-class people.

“We’ve got a cost of living crisis, an attack on pensions, national insurance contributions going up and pay rises well below  the rate of inflation – austerity is still rampant across the sector.”

Trade union representative Jim McFarlane speaks at the protest. 

Jim spoke on how working class women are most likely to bear the brunt of changes.

“Its ridiculous that low-paid women in particular should expect a worse pension provision than people got decades ago,” he said.

“I don’t think its accidental that attacks on public service pensions, whether its in higher education, local authority or NHS – which is predominantly staffed by women – is under attack.”

Protest attendees at Albert Square, Dundee.

A spokesperson for the University of Dundee called the strike action, taken during student exams, “disappointing”.

“We are disappointed that UNISON have moved to further industrial action despite progress made during extensive discussions with the campus unions that followed the strike action held last year,” they said.

‘Constructive discussions’

The spokesperson added: “These discussions were very constructive and although the university and the unions did not reach full agreement on all elements, a competitive offer was made which presents existing scheme members with real choice and provides for a dignified retirement for all.

“This proposal was supported by the University Court, our governing body, and formal consultation will commence shortly.

“The industrial action by Unison covers the period leading up to and including student examinations, a crucial time of the academic year.

“We will do all we can to mitigate the impact of strike action on students, so that they have access to the facilities and support they may need.”

