Behind the mask: Owners of Perth businesses connect with customers as face covering law scrapped

While coronavirus saw businesses across Tayside and Fife close, others have opened during the pandemic and have never operated without rules protecting people from the virus.

This includes the law ordering face coverings to be worn in shops and other indoor public settings.

As that rule became guidance on Monday, we spoke to new business owners in Perth who are seeing their customers’ faces for the first time.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has advised people to continue wearing masks “where appropriate” including in indoor crowded spaces and on public transport.

Personal connection

Vape shop Zeus Juice opened on Perth High Street just last month and both staff and customers have been wearing face masks ever since.

Dawn Squires, Scotland retail manager of the store, said: “I think seeing customers faces and making that personal connection can only be positive for everyone involved.

“The customers can see us smiling, and we can make that connection.”

Dawn added: “It makes things a lot more personal and that’s what we’ve really been missing.

“I’m really excited to get to know our Perth customers better and start this next chapter for our business.

“Without the masks we can really forge connections. It’s really exciting.”

‘The first time they’ve seen us smile’

Ellen Bauchope, general manager of Mhor Coffee, says staff who choose not to wear masks feel they can communicate better with customers.

The Kinnoull Street coffee shop opened in November 2020 so staff and customers have worn masks since day one.

Ellen said: “I would say the mask mandate being lifted is great for our relationship with our customers, as for some it’s the first time they’ve seen us smile.

“I know that the staff are very happy to be able to work without masks if they choose to, as they feel more comfortable without the barrier for communication.

“I feel it’s a step in the right direction in getting our lives back on track in a world that has been very much affected in every sense by the pandemic.”

A happy time ahead

Terra Botanica flower store popped up on George Street in December 2021.

Store owner Dougie Flower feels the end of the mask rule marks a “positive road ahead” out of the pandemic.

“The masks inhibited seeing facial expressions, its miles easier to be able to read faces when there’s no masks.

“The customer experience is so much better when you can actually see peoples faces, and people like to see smiling faces.”

Dougie added: “It’s going to really help build more customer relationships and we feel like we can look after our customers better.

“It’s a positive road ahead.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie on George Street where we are based, it’s really lovely for everyone to help each other out, and we are looking forward to some happy times ahead.”

What are the current rules?

The latest guidance from the Scottish Government, published on their website states: “The legal requirement to wear face coverings in most indoor public spaces and on public transport will become guidance.

“It is strongly recommended that face coverings continue to be worn where appropriate – including in indoor crowded spaces and on public transport – as members of the public are advised to carry on taking sensible precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Data shows the situation has generally improved but Covid has not gone away with over 5,000 cases a day still being recorded in Scotland.”