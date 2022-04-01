Mhor Coffee: Perth firm urges others to make ‘significant positive impact’ with living wage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a Perth coffee shop is calling on others in the industry to follow their example after Mhor Coffee became an accredited living wage employer.

The business, on Kinnoull Street, opened in late 2020 after a surge in coffee drinking through the first Covid-19 lockdown.

The Mhor Coffee brand and platform was co-founded by husband-and-wife team, Tricia Fox and Ian Christie.

The coffee house was co-founded by Tricia’s sister and brother-in-law, Kimberley and David Bauchope.

The firm has been accredited by the Living Wage Foundation, in partnership with the Poverty Alliance, as a living wage employer.

The move comes as businesses across the country implement the national living wage increase.

Firms are also adjusting to higher national insurance rates and the rising costs of living.

The living wage commitment will now see everyone working at Mhor Coffee receive a minimum “real” living wage of £9.90 per hour.

That is higher than the newly introduced national living wage of £9.50.

The Real Living Wage is an hourly rate set independently and updated annually.

It is calculated according to the basic cost of living using the ‘Minimum Income Standard’ for the UK.

‘Employers can make a significant positive impact’

Ms Bauchope urged others to follow in their footsteps.

She said: “Employers can make a significant positive impact on people’s lives.

“With the costs of living spiralling out of control, and recruitment in hospitality more challenging than ever, paying a real living wage is a demonstration of both commitment and appreciation.

“I’m proud that Mhor Coffee can now call itself a living wage employer.

“I’d wholeheartedly encourage other businesses in our industry to step up and be the difference that’s needed, to help make poverty a thing of the past.”

She said that making a difference to customers and employees is important.

Ms Bauchope added it is important workers are not distracted by how they will make ends meet

“The pandemic has brought that into sharp focus for a great many people,” she added.

“Our brilliant team are at the heart of the great service that Mhor Coffee delivers.

“I believe it’s important to have a team that are focused on delivering that exceptional service.”