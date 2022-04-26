Anger as Dundee train passengers directed to non-existent taxi rank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Anger as Dundee train passengers directed to non-existent taxi rank

By Lindsey Hamilton
April 26 2022, 5.11pm Updated: April 26 2022, 6.48pm
The taxi rank at the railway station has been shut.
Taxi drivers have hit out after train passengers in Dundee were directed to a rank that did not exist.

Work being carried out by Scottish Water means the main taxi rank outside Dundee railway station, on Riverside Drive, has been shut on Monday and Tuesday.

Passengers arriving in Dundee looking for a cab have been redirected to Greenmarket, where a temporary rank was supposed to have been put in place.

However, no signs were put up by the city council – meaning both drivers and passengers had no idea where to go.

Willie Lees, the local rep for the RMT union – which represents some city taxi drivers – has branded the situation “a shambles”.

RMT rep Willie Lees.

He said: “I am absolutely livid.

“I went to the station on Tuesday morning to see what was happening after hearing from taxi drivers about what was going on.

“They told me that it was an absolute shambles.

“I understand that the work had to be carried out by Scottish Water to repair the pipe.

“But the way the taxis and public are being treated is a disgrace.

Repair work outside the station.

“When I got there it was clear that the taxi rank was closed. There was a sign telling you this and go to the Greenmarket side of the train station.

“However, when you got there, there was no temporary taxi rank. Drivers had no idea where to sit.

“There was also no information to tell the public arriving in the city by train where to go for taxis.

People ‘walking all over the place’ to find a taxi

“We had a situation on Monday where the 4pm train from London had many commuters on board looking for taxis.

“People ended up walking all over the place trying to find a taxi and the drivers were equally as lost.”

In a letter sent to RMT, Dundee City Council chiefs admitted they “should have put a temporary taxi rank sign in Greenmarket”, branding it an “oversight”.

The local authority says it plans to put in additional signage during future closures of the rank.

The Courier has contacted the council for comment.

