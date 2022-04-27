Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival: Oasis and Queen tribute acts lined up for Slessor Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival: Oasis and Queen tribute acts lined up for Slessor Gardens

By Caroline Spencer
April 27 2022, 12.47pm Updated: April 27 2022, 12.58pm
Live music will feature at Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens.
Live music will feature at Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival at Slessor Gardens.

Tribute acts to bands including Oasis and Queen are set to perform at the inaugural Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival.

The event is coming to Slessor Gardens next month, promising revellers the “world’s biggest sausage party”.

There will also be live music with organisers confirming who will take to the stage at the Waterfront venue.

Tribute acts Real Magic Queen (Queen), Oasus (Oasis), The Killaz (The Killers) and Biffy McClyro (Biffy Clyro) will entertain the crowds along with DJs.

WE ARE PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THIS YEARS BANDS COMING TO DUNDEE🎶REAL MAGIC QUEEN👑THE KILLAZ⚡OASUS🕶️🛵BIFFY…

Posted by Sausage and Cider Festival – Dundee on Saturday, 23 April 2022

There will also be live eating competitions including a hot dog-eating contest.

The event gets under way at 6pm on Friday May 20, wrapping up at 11pm.

A statement from the festival said: “At all Sausage and Cider Festival events we have an array of amazing food and drink on offer plus we have some ways to join in and have fun whilst you are with us.”

Events across the UK

Sausage and Cider Festival has held events across the UK, but many have left negative reviews on Trustpilot.

However, the event has sold out in some locations, including in Newcastle in February.

Tickets for the Dundee event are on sale via the festival’s website.

It takes place the day before Ibiza Orchestra Live at Slessor Gardens, with a series of other outdoor music events taking place across Tayside and Fife.

Tayside and Fife concerts 2022: All the major gigs and festivals planned this year

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier