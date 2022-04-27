Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival: Oasis and Queen tribute acts lined up for Slessor Gardens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tribute acts to bands including Oasis and Queen are set to perform at the inaugural Dundee Sausage and Cider Festival.

The event is coming to Slessor Gardens next month, promising revellers the “world’s biggest sausage party”.

There will also be live music with organisers confirming who will take to the stage at the Waterfront venue.

Tribute acts Real Magic Queen (Queen), Oasus (Oasis), The Killaz (The Killers) and Biffy McClyro (Biffy Clyro) will entertain the crowds along with DJs.

There will also be live eating competitions including a hot dog-eating contest.

The event gets under way at 6pm on Friday May 20, wrapping up at 11pm.

A statement from the festival said: “At all Sausage and Cider Festival events we have an array of amazing food and drink on offer plus we have some ways to join in and have fun whilst you are with us.”

Events across the UK

Sausage and Cider Festival has held events across the UK, but many have left negative reviews on Trustpilot.

However, the event has sold out in some locations, including in Newcastle in February.

Tickets for the Dundee event are on sale via the festival’s website.

It takes place the day before Ibiza Orchestra Live at Slessor Gardens, with a series of other outdoor music events taking place across Tayside and Fife.