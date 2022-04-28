Ferry joiner’s five-year ban from roads for drink-driving three times in a month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Dundee

Ferry joiner’s five-year ban from roads for drink-driving three times in a month

By Paul Malik
April 28 2022, 8.30am Updated: April 28 2022, 10.07am
Wojciech Szyszka
Wojciech Szyszka was caught drink-driving three times.

A Dundee ferry joiner caught drink-driving three times in the space of a month has been banned from the road for five years.

Wojciech Szyszka, 44, was caught behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol on three separate occasions between February and March this year.

Szyszka, of Seaforth Road, Broughty Ferry, narrowly avoided having his car seized by the Crown after it emerged his partner is expecting a baby.

He was increasingly over the limit – the last time nearly six time above the 22 mic limit.

The ferry joiner admitted drink-driving on 2 February (93 mics/ 22), 17 February (119 mics/ 22) and 7 March (130 mics/22).

Sheriff John Rafferty also sentenced Szyszka to a community payback order of 80 hours unpaid work “as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence”.

He must resit the driving test after that five year period.

Repeated offences

Fiscal depute Lee Corr earlier told the court: “On 2 February he had consumed alcohol at his home address.

“He informed his partner he was going to a nearby supermarket to purchase alcohol.

“The accused left in his vehicle.

“Police were contacted and a report was made that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused traced the vehicle and saw he was the sole occupant.

“He drove off to his own property at Seaforth Road in Broughty Ferry.”

He gave a positive breath test but told police: “I did not drink and drive.”

He was released by police on an undertaking and told to appear in court later.

Reported by fiancee

Mr Corr said: “The second offence took place on 17 February when a report was received at control room that a vehicle was seen being driven by a man who was under the influence of alcohol.

“Police officers stated he had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol.”

Szszka’s partner was at home at 6.30pm on March 7 when she looked out and saw the accused entering their driveway in the same car.

“The accused was seen to move the car back and forward in the driveway and he collided with the garden wall and his partner’s vehicle, causing minor damage.

“He entered the property and his partner smelled alcohol from him so she called police.

“He was arrested and taken to police HQ in Dundee.”

Solicitor Nicky Brown, defending, said: “The family were under stress at the time.

“What we have is a spate of serious offending in a short period of time.

“He has reacted in the worst possible way to the stress.

“It will not have escaped the court’s attention that it was his fiancee who reported him on two occasions.”

