Ferry joiner’s five-year ban from roads for drink-driving three times in a month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee ferry joiner caught drink-driving three times in the space of a month has been banned from the road for five years.

Wojciech Szyszka, 44, was caught behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol on three separate occasions between February and March this year.

Szyszka, of Seaforth Road, Broughty Ferry, narrowly avoided having his car seized by the Crown after it emerged his partner is expecting a baby.

He was increasingly over the limit – the last time nearly six time above the 22 mic limit.

The ferry joiner admitted drink-driving on 2 February (93 mics/ 22), 17 February (119 mics/ 22) and 7 March (130 mics/22).

Sheriff John Rafferty also sentenced Szyszka to a community payback order of 80 hours unpaid work “as a direct alternative to a custodial sentence”.

He must resit the driving test after that five year period.

Repeated offences

Fiscal depute Lee Corr earlier told the court: “On 2 February he had consumed alcohol at his home address.

“He informed his partner he was going to a nearby supermarket to purchase alcohol.

“The accused left in his vehicle.

“Police were contacted and a report was made that he was driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused traced the vehicle and saw he was the sole occupant.

“He drove off to his own property at Seaforth Road in Broughty Ferry.”

He gave a positive breath test but told police: “I did not drink and drive.”

He was released by police on an undertaking and told to appear in court later.

Reported by fiancee

Mr Corr said: “The second offence took place on 17 February when a report was received at control room that a vehicle was seen being driven by a man who was under the influence of alcohol.

“Police officers stated he had slurred speech, was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol.”

Szszka’s partner was at home at 6.30pm on March 7 when she looked out and saw the accused entering their driveway in the same car.

“The accused was seen to move the car back and forward in the driveway and he collided with the garden wall and his partner’s vehicle, causing minor damage.

“He entered the property and his partner smelled alcohol from him so she called police.

“He was arrested and taken to police HQ in Dundee.”

Solicitor Nicky Brown, defending, said: “The family were under stress at the time.

“What we have is a spate of serious offending in a short period of time.

“He has reacted in the worst possible way to the stress.

“It will not have escaped the court’s attention that it was his fiancee who reported him on two occasions.”