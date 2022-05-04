Man arrested after armed police called to Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Man arrested after armed police called to Dundee street

By James Simpson
May 4 2022, 10.00am Updated: May 4 2022, 4.14pm
Police vehicles and a fire engine on Calderwood Close (supplied).
Police vehicles and a fire engine on Calderwood Close (supplied).

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a Dundee street.

About a dozen emergency vehicles – including a fire engine – were spotted on Calderwood Close in Beechwood just after 8pm on Tuesday.

It came after officers received a call about “concern for a man”.

One onlooker says the area was “awash with police” as the incident unfolded.

He said: “I couldn’t believe what was going on when I came past.

“I counted at least 11 police vehicles at around 9pm and the firies were there as well.

“I’ve been told the police never left the until around midnight and armed police were also in attendance.

“It’s not a part of the city where you would normally see loads of problems so I was taken aback.”

Man, 23, charged and due in court

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.15pm on Tuesday, police received a report of concern for a man in the Calderwood Close area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and we can confirm a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says one appliance was sent to the scene from Macalpine Road station as part of the police operation.

