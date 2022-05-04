Man arrested after armed police called to Dundee street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after armed police were called to a Dundee street.

About a dozen emergency vehicles – including a fire engine – were spotted on Calderwood Close in Beechwood just after 8pm on Tuesday.

It came after officers received a call about “concern for a man”.

One onlooker says the area was “awash with police” as the incident unfolded.

He said: “I couldn’t believe what was going on when I came past.

“I counted at least 11 police vehicles at around 9pm and the firies were there as well.

“I’ve been told the police never left the until around midnight and armed police were also in attendance.

“It’s not a part of the city where you would normally see loads of problems so I was taken aback.”

Man, 23, charged and due in court

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.15pm on Tuesday, police received a report of concern for a man in the Calderwood Close area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and we can confirm a 23-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service says one appliance was sent to the scene from Macalpine Road station as part of the police operation.