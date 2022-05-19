Dundee taxi drivers unable to work after spate of cab break-ins and equipment thefts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee taxi drivers unable to work after spate of cab break-ins and equipment thefts

By James Simpson
May 19 2022, 6.25pm
Taxi windows have been smashed and equipment stolen.
Taxi windows have been smashed and equipment stolen.

Dundee taxi drivers have been left unable to work after a spate of break-ins.

Several cabs have been damaged in smash-and-grab raids, with equipment used to process fares stolen.

A Nissan Leaf taxi was damaged on Huntly Road.

City Cabs Dundee confirmed three of their fleet have been targeted in recent weeks.

Driver Scott Petrie’s Nissan Leaf was damaged while it was parked in his driveway on Huntly Road.

The front driver’s side window was smashed, as well as a smaller windowpane on the rear driver’s side.

The 54-year-old has been forced off the road since the theft, whilst he and his employer work with insurers.

‘Massive frustration’

He said: “A neighbour saw a boy in his 20s wearing dark clothing fleeing the area on a bike after they heard the glass smashing.

“They’d taken the taxi [personal digital assistant] PDA which we log on to process jobs, I can only assume the person thought it was a mobile phone.

“Thankfully a member of the public found the device about 10-minutes walk from my address.

“The issue we’ve got now is getting the insurance sorted out for the car repairs.

“It’s a massive frustration that this has happened and I’m now off the road as a result.”

Fellow cab driver Jimmy Crerar was targeted, with his PDA device also stolen.

His white Dacia Logan was damaged on nearby Kemnay Gardens in Craigie earlier this month.

The 40-year-old was forced off the road for a day and half.

‘Nightmare’

He said: “I got my PDA stolen and it was the back window at the driver’s side that was smashed.

“As a result of the damage I was forced off the road for around a day and half, which is a nightmare as you’re losing money.”

The white Dacia Logan was damaged during the smash-and-grab raid.

Mo Dobson, who lives in the Kirkton area of the city, said things were stolen from his car last month.

The 36-year-old taxi driver was off the road for a week while repairs were carried out.

He said: “There wasn’t anything of any worth taken but there is a negative impact with the vehicle being off the road for around a week.

“They smashed the glass on the front driver’s side door on Beauly Crescent.”

He added: “The office were back and forth with the insurance trying to get it sorted and that added to the delay.

“We’ve heard there has been an increase in taxis being targeted.

“It was Peugeot Partners at first but now it appears any taxis are being hit.

“If a driver is off the road for a week that is a loss of earnings.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment regarding the thefts.

Dundee to get more EV chargers that ‘pop up’ out of ground

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]