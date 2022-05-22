Two-vehicle crash in Dundee suburb leads to police helicopter ‘search’ By James Simpson and Katy Scott May 22 2022, 10.23am Updated: May 22 2022, 10.52am A helicopter was spotted overhead near William Fitzgerald Way on Saturday. Image: Supplied [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ‘They could cause an accident’: 15 more Dundee cars targeted by tyre eco vandals Montrose man facing court accused of filming police officers at stations in Dundee and Aberdeen Dundee taxi drivers unable to work after spate of cab break-ins and equipment thefts First picture of disgraced police officer after Dundee sex assault admission