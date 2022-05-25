Free bus pass to be offered to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Free bus pass to be offered to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Dundee

By James Simpson
May 25 2022, 10.22am Updated: May 25 2022, 12.28pm
Xplore Dundee will offer free travel to refugees fleeing Ukraine.
Refugees arriving in Dundee from Ukraine will be offered a free bus pass to help them “find their way around town”.

Xplore Dundee has launched a “welcome assistance pass” providing free unlimited travel for up to a month.

Xplore Dundee bus number 22 bus.
The scheme which is co-sponsored by Dundee City Council will initially be rolled out for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian conflict.

The initiative will start on Monday and will initially be for people fleeing Ukraine but will later be rolled out to other refugees.

Xplore director David Phillips hopes it will help people find their way around the City of Discovery.

Moving to a strange city is a big thing for anybody.”

He said: “We’re pleased to be working with colleagues at Dundee City Council to make life that little bit easier for people coming to this country because of conflict at
home.

“Moving to a strange city is a big thing for anybody, especially if you’re not doing it through choice.

“Our hope is the welcome assistance pass will help them find their way around town before long.”

The city has a long history of welcoming in refugees who have fled war and persecution including Syrians.

The pass is as well as a scheme providing free DaySaver passes for refugees attending English language courses at Dundee & Angus College.

Council John Alexander said the free bus pass scheme will be of “great assistance”.

John Alexander.
He said: “Our humanitarian protection team, working closely with colleagues in Xplore Dundee, are confident this offer will be of great assistance to those resettling in the
city.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to make Dundee a warm and welcoming city and I hope this offer will help refugees make Dundee their home.”

