Free bus pass to be offered to Ukrainian refugees arriving in Dundee

Refugees arriving in Dundee from Ukraine will be offered a free bus pass to help them “find their way around town”.

Xplore Dundee has launched a “welcome assistance pass” providing free unlimited travel for up to a month.

The scheme which is co-sponsored by Dundee City Council will initially be rolled out for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian conflict.

The initiative will start on Monday and will initially be for people fleeing Ukraine but will later be rolled out to other refugees.

Xplore director David Phillips hopes it will help people find their way around the City of Discovery.

He said: “We’re pleased to be working with colleagues at Dundee City Council to make life that little bit easier for people coming to this country because of conflict at

home.

“Moving to a strange city is a big thing for anybody, especially if you’re not doing it through choice.

“Our hope is the welcome assistance pass will help them find their way around town before long.”

The city has a long history of welcoming in refugees who have fled war and persecution including Syrians.

The pass is as well as a scheme providing free DaySaver passes for refugees attending English language courses at Dundee & Angus College.

Council John Alexander said the free bus pass scheme will be of “great assistance”.

He said: “Our humanitarian protection team, working closely with colleagues in Xplore Dundee, are confident this offer will be of great assistance to those resettling in the

city.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to make Dundee a warm and welcoming city and I hope this offer will help refugees make Dundee their home.”