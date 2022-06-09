Dundee bus attack: Police issue descriptions of victim and suspect

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police investigating an attack on board a bus in Dundee city centre have issued descriptions of the victim and the suspect.

The incident happened on board a number 1 service, heading for St Mary’s, at Albert Square on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses previously told how the disturbance had left passengers terrified.

Officers have yet to trace any of the people involved.

Suspect seen with woman

The suspect is described as a white man who was aged around 40 and had grey hair.

He was wearing a charcoal grey top and black tracksuit bottoms, and carrying both a black bag and a white bag with coloured dots on it at the time.

He was seen with a woman in her 30s with “bobbed” brown hair.

The victim is described as a white man in his late 20s or early 30s, who was wearing a white baseball cap and bright blue rain jacket.

At this time we have not yet traced the victim, and would like to do so to make further inquiry and to ascertain if he is injured

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A passenger on the bus was approached and allegedly assaulted by another passenger.

“This was seen by a number of other passengers and the driver, with the victim then leaving the bus and running off along Panmure Street, and the suspect heading up towards Bell Street.

“At this time we have not yet traced the victim, and would like to do so to make further inquiry and to ascertain if he is injured.

“A number of lines of inquiry including CCTV checks have already been undertaken, and we would particularly like to hear from any other passengers on the bus at the time of the incident.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 1431 of June 6.”