Police probe break-ins at two shops in Dundee area By James Simpson June 14 2022, 11.50am Updated: June 14 2022, 4.27pm 0 Police outside the Spar on Glamis Road and the Scotmid in Invergowrie. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Two people in hospital with serious injuries after A90 crash near Dundee Drug crimes in Dundee fall by more than a third Investigation launched into attempted break in at Forfar Sailing Club ‘I begged to see my sick husband’: Dundee couple’s ordeal as masked robbers ransack home