Pictures: Sun shines as Eid in the Park Dundee returns to Camperdown

Sunshine welcomed Eid in the Park Dundee back to Camperdown after a three-year break due to coronavirus.

The weather was fine for the community celebration, held to mark Eid al-Adha — the second of two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

It is marked around the world during the month of Dhul-Hijjah, where many Muslims travel to Mecca.

Eid in the Park, normally held annually, returned with organisers promising a “beautiful cultural event”.

Stalls at the event included food, cultural clothing, henna, face painting and jewellery.

Funfair rides including waltzers and dodgems wre also on site, with pictures showing many taking part.

The event was open to everyone across Dundee.

Kashif Rashid, chairperson of organiser Yusuf Youth Initiative (YYI), said that, following the coronavirus crisis, he was keen for people to join and celebrate.

He added: “The last two to three years have been hard for many of us.

“A special thank you to our sponsors for the day, A&S Properties, AKG Property Group, World Care Foundation, Ion8 and Premier Huntly Square.”