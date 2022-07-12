Dundee gym forced to close after franchisee racked up ‘large debts’ By James Simpson July 12 2022, 11.12am Updated: July 12 2022, 6.01pm 0 Energie Fitness Dundee, Douglas Road. Image: Kim Cessford / DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Dundee United legend John Holt to receive ‘testimonial’ honour – 35 years after Jim McLean said no How Dundee’s Downfield Primary School worked with pupils and families to tackle its absence rate Legendary Arbroath butchers Fleming to close after almost 100 years An epidemic of fear: How Aids gripped Dundee in the 1980s