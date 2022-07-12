Dundee’s elder statesmen will be just as important as the club’s young guns this season insists boss Gary Bowyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s elder statesmen will be just as important as the club’s young guns this season insists boss Gary Bowyer

By George Cran
July 12 2022, 11.30am Updated: July 12 2022, 1.30pm
Dundee attackers Niall McGinn and Paul McGowan.
While he’s been full of praise for Dundee’s young guns, manager Gary Bowyer insists the squad’s elder statesmen will be just as vital for their promotion push this term.

The Dark Blues boss got his tenure at Dens Park off to the perfect start at the weekend, easing past Hamilton Accies with a 3-0 victory.

Impressing once more were midfield pair Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan with both involved in the build-up to the opening goal.

Nineteen-year-old Lyall Cameron would also appear off the bench in the second half and fired in his first-ever Dundee goal in the closing stages.

Elder statesmen

But as well as the youngsters who showed up, the veterans with over 1,000 senior appearances between them showed their worth.

It was McGinn who opened the scoring, finishing off after good work by Mulligan.

Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton.
Then McGowan won the penalty kick for 2-0 early in the second half and later found Cameron in the area for No 3.

And Bowyer says that connection between the men who have ‘been there and done it’ and those making early strides in the senior game will be absolutely key for Dundee this season.

“McGinn’s was a wonderful finish but I think Zak Rudden might’ve killed him if he hadn’t scored,” Bowyer said of the opening goal against Hamilton.

“That’s the rule – if you shoot when you’re two-v-one, it’s got to go in the goal. It was a wonderful finish from him.

“Niall’s experience and Gowser as well, who came on in the second half on Saturday and won us the penalty brilliantly, those two will play a vital role this season.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
“In terms of how their experience rubs off and they educate the young players.

“It’s not just down to me and the coaching staff, they play an important role in that.”

Impressed with academy

Dundee finished their first game of the season with a team boasting an average age of just 24 with six academy graduates included.

Though he’s only been in the job a few weeks, manager Bowyer has been quick to praise the work done by the club’s youth coaches.

He added: “A big thing was the experience gained by the youngsters and I’m really pleased with that.

“I’ve been impressed with the work done by (head of youth) Stephen Wright, (U/20s and U/18s coach) Scott Robertson and the rest in the academy.

“There is some good talent there.”

