Dundee’s elder statesmen will be just as important as the club’s young guns this season insists boss Gary Bowyer

While he’s been full of praise for Dundee’s young guns, manager Gary Bowyer insists the squad’s elder statesmen will be just as vital for their promotion push this term.

The Dark Blues boss got his tenure at Dens Park off to the perfect start at the weekend, easing past Hamilton Accies with a 3-0 victory.

Impressing once more were midfield pair Max Anderson and Josh Mulligan with both involved in the build-up to the opening goal.

Nineteen-year-old Lyall Cameron would also appear off the bench in the second half and fired in his first-ever Dundee goal in the closing stages.

Elder statesmen

But as well as the youngsters who showed up, the veterans with over 1,000 senior appearances between them showed their worth.

It was McGinn who opened the scoring, finishing off after good work by Mulligan.

Then McGowan won the penalty kick for 2-0 early in the second half and later found Cameron in the area for No 3.

And Bowyer says that connection between the men who have ‘been there and done it’ and those making early strides in the senior game will be absolutely key for Dundee this season.

“McGinn’s was a wonderful finish but I think Zak Rudden might’ve killed him if he hadn’t scored,” Bowyer said of the opening goal against Hamilton.

“That’s the rule – if you shoot when you’re two-v-one, it’s got to go in the goal. It was a wonderful finish from him.

“Niall’s experience and Gowser as well, who came on in the second half on Saturday and won us the penalty brilliantly, those two will play a vital role this season.

“In terms of how their experience rubs off and they educate the young players.

“It’s not just down to me and the coaching staff, they play an important role in that.”

Impressed with academy

Dundee finished their first game of the season with a team boasting an average age of just 24 with six academy graduates included.

Though he’s only been in the job a few weeks, manager Bowyer has been quick to praise the work done by the club’s youth coaches.

He added: “A big thing was the experience gained by the youngsters and I’m really pleased with that.

“I’ve been impressed with the work done by (head of youth) Stephen Wright, (U/20s and U/18s coach) Scott Robertson and the rest in the academy.

“There is some good talent there.”