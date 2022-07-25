Late-night search launched as youths seen floating in water at Broughty Ferry beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late-night search launched as youths seen floating in water at Broughty Ferry beach

By Alasdair Clark
July 25 2022, 6.08am Updated: July 25 2022, 7.01am
Broughty Ferry beach
The beach at Broughty Ferry

A late-night search was launched on Sunday after two youths were reportedly seen floating in the water at Broughty Ferry beach.

Police asked for anyone with information to come forward after they received reports at around 11pm of youngsters on an inflatable in the water.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched shortly before midnight.

A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are appealing for information after a report was received about 2300 hours on Sunday, regarding two youths seen in floating on an inflatable in the water of Broughty Ferry Beach.

“If you have any information regarding these youths, can you please contact Police Scotland on 101.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Broughty Ferry RNLI inshore and all weather lifeboats and the Dundee Coastguard Rescue Team searched an area around Broughty Ferry last night after a report of people possibly in difficulty, but nothing was found.”

Police Scotland has been approached for an update on whether the youths were located.

More to follow. 

