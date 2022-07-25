Late-night search launched as youths seen floating in water at Broughty Ferry beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A late-night search was launched on Sunday after two youths were reportedly seen floating in the water at Broughty Ferry beach.

Police asked for anyone with information to come forward after they received reports at around 11pm of youngsters on an inflatable in the water.

Broughty Ferry lifeboat was launched shortly before midnight.

A force spokesperson said: “Police Scotland are appealing for information after a report was received about 2300 hours on Sunday, regarding two youths seen in floating on an inflatable in the water of Broughty Ferry Beach.

“If you have any information regarding these youths, can you please contact Police Scotland on 101.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “Broughty Ferry RNLI inshore and all weather lifeboats and the Dundee Coastguard Rescue Team searched an area around Broughty Ferry last night after a report of people possibly in difficulty, but nothing was found.”

Police Scotland has been approached for an update on whether the youths were located.

More to follow.