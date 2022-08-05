Dundee charity washing machines out of action after vandalism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee charity washing machines out of action after vandalism

By Amie Flett
August 5 2022, 5.13pm
Club officials Colin Lamb and Danny McGregor beside the vandalised washing machines.
Club officials Colin Lamb and Danny McGregor beside the vandalised washing machines.

Charity washing machines in Dundee have been vandalised for the third time in less than two months – leaving them out of action.

The washing and drier machines at the Fairfield Sports and Social Club football grounds on Drumgeith Road were targeted on Thursday evening – with the damage discovered on Friday.

The digital washing machines, which opened at the end of June, are open for the community to use with a percentage of earnings going towards the club’s charity food larder.

The glass doors of the machines were smashed.

The club’s facilities manager, Danny McGregor, says is it the third time the machines have been vandalised since they opened.

He said: “You pay by card so there’s no money to steal. It’s just sheer vandalism.

“We’re going to lose out on money, all the machines are completely out of action.

Bricks thrown through doors

“It left glass all over the car park, which impacts our car wash and the time it took to clean up the mess has put us behind on preparing for our food larder, which runs on Saturdays.

“The vandals threw bricks through the glass doors of the washing machines and just left the bricks inside them.

“They also smashed the automatic turn-off button and have broken the top of the machines.

Danny checks damage to the washing machines.

“We don’t know exactly how much it’s going to cost to repair them yet but we do know it’ll be hundreds and hundreds of pounds.

“We only opened a couple months ago.

“All of the machines are out of action now and we’re not sure when we’ll be able to get them fixed – we’re hoping it’ll be on Monday.”

‘We do a lot for the community’

It comes just eight months after a container at the club was broken into and thousands of pounds’ worth of damage caused in a fire.

Danny says the club are now looking into installing more security cameras to prevent further vandalism in the future.

He said: “We have cameras around the grounds but not one covering that specific area so we’re now looking into getting funding for more CCTV, but that’ll also be costly.

Fairfield Community Sports Hub.

“We’re looking for anyone with information as to who these vandals might be. We do a lot for the community so hopefully someone will come forward.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received reports of damage to a premises on Drumgeith Road, Dundee at around 7.15am on Friday.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

