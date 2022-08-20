Man, 27, arrested in connection with assault at Dundee block By James Simpson August 20 2022, 3.26pm Updated: August 20 2022, 3.54pm Marryat Terrace, Dundee. Image: Google. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism 0 Police probe after man assaulted at taxi rank in Dundee Expert predicts more Dundee shops will try for alcohol licences after court ruling 1 In pictures: Looking back on the 2019 Dundee Kiltwalk 0 Brandon Lee: How did school fail to notice 'teenager' was a 30-year-old man who'd… 0 Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0 Smoke billows from field as crew tackles Dundee blaze 1 Dundee residents forced to evacuate after fire started at block of flats Bin strikes: Improved pay offer for Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross council staff 1 Dundee councillor demands action as 'inhumane' UK Government Rwanda policy questioned 0 More from The Courier Dundee United verdict as Jack Ross endures 'sacked in the morning' taunts from triumphant… 0 Kelty Hearts v Dunfermline Athletic verdict: Star men and key moments as Maroon Machine… 0 Arbroath verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Lichties search for first… 0 Witness appeal after Dundee supermarket vandalism 0 Police probe after man assaulted at taxi rank in Dundee Nick Gardner: Completing the Munros at 82 saved me — so why would I… 0