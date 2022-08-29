Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee

By Michael Alexander
August 29 2022, 6.00pm
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia

A contemporary British artist, who was invited to the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia to paint and document ruined whaling stations, is exhibiting in Dundee.

Theo Crutchley-Mack travelled to South Georgia in 2018 to help fundraise for the South Georgia Heritage Trust, who work to restore the damaged habitats of native wildlife and have their offices in Dundee.

Six of his works are on display at Dundee’s Gallery Q until September 3, and gallery owner Lucinda Middleton hopes as many people as possible will visit while they can.

Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia

“Whaling was a very important industry for 19th century Dundee as whale oil was needed for the jute mills,” she says.

“Most Dundee whalers went to the Arctic as the number of whales diminished nearer home.

“One brave entrepreneur tried sending four steam powered whaling ships to Antarctica in 1892 but found only Blue Whales, too large for the vessels to capture.

Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia

“They did, however, find an uncharted inlet with an island which they named Dundee Island.”

Later whaling trade

The decaying whaling stations found on South Georgia today are largely the result of a later whaling trade which started in 1904 and went on until 1965.

By 1912 there were seven whaling stations belonging to different companies from around the world.

One of these companies was the South Georgia Company of Leith, a sub-division of Christian Salvesen Ltd of Edinburgh and some of the areas of South Georgia have been given Scottish place names such as Leith Harbour and Stromness.

Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia

Artistic interests

Since graduating from Falmouth University with a sell-out degree show, Theo Crutchley-Mack has continued to exhibit successfully throughout Wales and Cornwall for five years to date.

He strives to record the obscure landscape, often abandoned and remote.

He spends many hours outside making plein air paintings that feed larger abstracted works.

His studio paintings start out as wooden panels which are built up with multiple layers of splintered wood.

This process forms the foundation for a sculptural approach to painting in which the underlying textures are often more prominent than the paint itself.

As well as Theo’s paintings, Lucinda Middleton says there is an exciting and eclectic mix of work from gallery artists at Gallery Q.

Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia

The painters and printmakers are: Gwen Adair, Brian Baxter, Sandra Dickie, John Martin Fulton, Aliisa Hyslop, Erraid Gaskell, Jennifer Irvine, Jolomo, Jennifer Mackenzie, Stuart Moir, Cat Outram, Anne Skinner, Heather Soutar, Frank To, Jane Walker, Graham Wands, Helen Welsh and Gillian Westland.

There is also a wide range of unframed works, hand-made glass, ceramics and jewellery as well as greetings cards, with new ceramics from Janet Halligan, Lianne Westwick, Lorraine Robson and John Scott, plus new jewellery from Angela Learoyd.

Where to see the paintings

Gallery Q Dundee is situated by the entrance to the Queen’s Hotel on Nethergate.

Opening hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 4.30pm. www.galleryq.co.uk

FEATURE: Infamous ‘Tay Whale’ hunt remembered as dramatic Dundee waterfront sculpture announced

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
image features a collage of old photos in black and white and colour, showing people enjoying Hogmanay celebrations in Dundee City Square in years gone by.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: It's time to revive Hogmanay in Dundee City Square
0
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee paedophile caught with 25,000 obscene images tried to hide phone from cops
Crowds on St Mungo Terrace protesting Andrew Galbraith.
Charity says Dundee paedophile protest 'shows need for more information'
0
Nicol was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.
Dundee rapist who attacked two schoolgirls is jailed
Finella Terrace, Dundee.
Woman 'terrified' after car torched in Dundee cul-de-sac
0
Enjoy days out with kids in Scotland with Xplore Dundee
Xplore Dundee cancels more than 200 buses in a day - here are the…
2
Firefighters tackle the blaze at the Swannie Ponds.
Toilet roll fire at Dundee's Swannie Ponds being treated as deliberate
Use our table to find out your practice's score.
GP satisfaction: Clinics in Scotland ranked from best to worst - how did Tayside…
3
Residents and business owners in Dundee have spoken out about the mess of piling rubbish in the city centre amid the bin strikes.
Dundee business owners say city becoming 'eyesore' amid bin strike
2

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff
image features a collage of old photos in black and white and colour, showing people enjoying Hogmanay celebrations in Dundee City Square in years gone by.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: It's time to revive Hogmanay in Dundee City Square
0