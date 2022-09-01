Dundee cat owner targeted by scammers after pet goes missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee cat owner targeted by scammers after pet goes missing

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 1 2022, 12.07pm
Sarah Clark was targeted by scammers after her cat went missing.
Sarah Clark was targeted by scammers after her cat went missing.

A Dundee woman was targeted by scammers after launching an appeal for help to find her missing cat.

Sarah Clark, 31, who lives at City Quay, put up posters and posted on two Facebook groups after Bat went missing on Sunday night.

But scammers used her phone number from the appeals in an attempt to extort money.

A leading consumer group is now warning people to be on their guard as these types of scams are on the rise.

Scammers asked for bank details

Sarah said: “Although we have a cat flap, Bat is very much a stay-at-home cat, so when she went missing we began to worry.

“Bat had been missing a couple of days when someone phoned me claiming to be from Tay Vets.

“They said they had Bat and asked me for £5 and my bank card details and then I would get my cat returned.

“The call came from an anonymous number but initially the person was very convincing.

Sarah put out posters and a Facebook appeal.

“However, alarm bells started ringing after the person asked for payment and for my details.”

Sarah contacted the vets who told her the call had not come from them.

She said: “We told the caller we did not believe they were genuine, at which point he got really rude and told us our cat was dead.

“This was really upsetting and concerning. These people are targeting folk when they are upset, vulnerable and emotional over the loss of a beloved pet.

“I wasn’t taken in but I want to warn others who have lost pets that this could also happen to them

“He had Bat’s details from the poster and adverts that we had put out there.

“I wasn’t taken in but I want to warn others who have lost pets that this could also happen to them.”

Bat has yet to be found.

Nicky Beaton, from the Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus Facebook page, said: “These horrible individuals are exploiting vulnerable heartbroken owners of missing pets for their own gain.

Bat escaped through the cat flap.

“No vet or rescue group would ever ask for a fee to reunite a found pet.

“We urge owners to never call or text these numbers back. We don’t want anyone to get scammed by these heartless fraudsters.”

Colin Mathieson, spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, which runs the national consumer advice service consumeradvice.scot, said: “Unfortunately, we know that heartless scammers will use a variety of methods to target Scots consumers to try and gain personal information, bank details or money.

Expected rise in scams during cost of living crisis

“This includes adapting their tactics and preying on people’s emotions in a bid to exploit them.

“It is important for people to be aware of potential scams – including those like this one that can include missing pets.

“It is expected that there will be a rise in the number of attempted scams during the  cost of living crisis.”

