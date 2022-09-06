Dundee City Council gives green light to cycling ‘freeways’ study

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors have given the greenlight for a consultancy firm to conduct feasibility studies on five proposed cycling and walking paths in Dundee.

The planned pathways are part of the Scottish Government’s Active Travel Framework, overseen by Transport Scotland.

Stockholm-headquartered engineering consultants, SWECO, were selected after submitting the most affordable tender.

The council allocated £325,000 to pay for concept designs of the routes.

They would enable pedestrians and cyclists to travel on designated paths from Dundee’s city centre into the neighbourhoods that surround it.

This would include a path running east to west, between Lochee and Stobswell.

Two West End Liberal Democrat councillors asked for clarity on the routes and the consultation process.

‘Engaging with the public’

Mr Fraser Macpherson said: “My questions are on the Hawkhill, Perth Road corridor proposal.

“There was a great deal of disquiet about the infrastructure that was put in, in terms of cycling provision in the western end of Perth Road and Ninewells Avenue under Spaces for People.

“Not that people were against the rationale of having the cycle route but there was a lack of consultation.

“But there were a number of amendments to the scheme that were required…numerous issues raised by cyclists, pedestrians and car drivers as well.

“Can we have some assurance as this moves forward, that we’ll have a much better method of engaging with the public and getting feedback before this is put in place?”

‘Consultation with community groups’

Ewan Macnaughton, head of sustainable transport & roads at Dundee City Council, replied: “Yes, the option appraisal will include consultation with community groups, ward members, statutory consultees like the police and so forth as well.

“And again it will analyse the report on a number of options that could be taken and again they will be reported prior to progression.

“Any further work, if these were to develop into fruition, would follow through from judging panels, further consultation exercises as well.

“It’s a much larger level of investment that’s associated with these active freeway corridors and again it’s got a longer gestation, duration period for delivery as well.”

‘Investigating options along route’

Councillor Daniel Coleman also asked: “Strathmartine Road is quite lengthy and the northern part is in my ward. Can officers clarify if this will cover the whole length of Strathmartine Road please?”

Mr Mcnaughton responded: “Yes, it covers the entire corridor length. It crosses the Kingsway.

“One minor point: the corridor approach may not follow exactly the Strathmartine Road, similar with the other corridors as well, so it’s investigating options along that directional route, if you like.

“So, it’s not implying it’s Strathmartine Road, it’s on that route direction.”

SWECO will report back to the council on its findings in due course, before any routes are then brought back to the committee for final approval.