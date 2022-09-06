Dundee City Council gives green light to cycling ‘freeways’ study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council gives green light to cycling ‘freeways’ study

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
September 6 2022, 5.22pm Updated: September 6 2022, 5.34pm
A cyclist in Dundee.
A cyclist in Dundee.

Councillors have given the greenlight for a consultancy firm to conduct feasibility studies on five proposed cycling and walking paths in Dundee.

The planned pathways are part of the Scottish Government’s Active Travel Framework, overseen by Transport Scotland.

Stockholm-headquartered engineering consultants, SWECO, were selected after submitting the most affordable tender.

The council allocated £325,000 to pay for concept designs of the routes.

They would enable pedestrians and cyclists to travel on designated paths from Dundee’s city centre into the neighbourhoods that surround it.

A local cyclist.

This would include a path running east to west, between Lochee and Stobswell.

Two West End Liberal Democrat councillors asked for clarity on the routes and the consultation process.

‘Engaging with the public’

Mr Fraser Macpherson said: “My questions are on the Hawkhill, Perth Road corridor proposal.

“There was a great deal of disquiet about the infrastructure that was put in, in terms of cycling provision in the western end of Perth Road and Ninewells Avenue under Spaces for People.

“Not that people were against the rationale of having the cycle route but there was a lack of consultation.

“But there were a number of amendments to the scheme that were required…numerous issues raised by cyclists, pedestrians and car drivers as well.

Road markings which left motorists confused on Perth Road.

“Can we have some assurance as this moves forward, that we’ll have a much better method of engaging with the public and getting feedback before this is put in place?”

‘Consultation with community groups’

Ewan Macnaughton, head of sustainable transport & roads at Dundee City Council, replied: “Yes, the option appraisal will include consultation with community groups, ward members, statutory consultees like the police and so forth as well.

“And again it will analyse the report on a number of options that could be taken and again they will be reported prior to progression.

“Any further work, if these were to develop into fruition, would follow through from judging panels, further consultation exercises as well.

“It’s a much larger level of investment that’s associated with these active freeway corridors and again it’s got a longer gestation, duration period for delivery as well.”

‘Investigating options along route’

Councillor Daniel Coleman also asked: “Strathmartine Road is quite lengthy and the northern part is in my ward. Can officers clarify if this will cover the whole length of Strathmartine Road please?”

Councillor Daniel Coleman at Strathmartine Road. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Mr Mcnaughton responded: “Yes, it covers the entire corridor length. It crosses the Kingsway.

“One minor point: the corridor approach may not follow exactly the Strathmartine Road, similar with the other corridors as well, so it’s investigating options along that directional route, if you like.

“So, it’s not implying it’s Strathmartine Road, it’s on that route direction.”

SWECO will report back to the council on its findings in due course, before any routes are then brought back to the committee for final approval.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

A cyclist in Dundee.
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
A cyclist in Dundee.
Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain
0
A cyclist in Dundee.
Flooding in Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue weather warning
0
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee.
Two men arrested after alleged knifepoint theft sparks police chase from Arbroath to Dundee
0
Photo shows police officers facing up to a large crows of people on a dark street in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee paedophile anger is no excuse for vigilante justice
0
A cyclist in Dundee.
Dundee to introduce pavement seating charges for pubs, cafes and restaurants
0
A cyclist in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Serious questions remain for those behind Tayside period dignity crisis
0
Amy Isles Project Officer with Hillcrest Housing Association and John Walker Site Manager with Enevate Homes, looking at the river views
Flats at hugely reduced rent at Dundee's City Quay to be completed by end…
0
The house that was left damaged after the Craigmore Street protest.
Neighbour says she feared mob would smash up her car during latest Dundee protest
Michele Williamson.
Woman who left child to live alone in filthy and cold Dundee house should…

More from The Courier

A cyclist in Dundee.
Fife Christmas Island veteran welcomes outgoing Boris Johnson pledge to honour British nuclear test…
0
A cyclist in Dundee.
Cupar Golf Club: Defending champion Hugh Ironside retains historic 'Peri' trophy
Kelty boss John Potter
Why Kelty Hearts' win over Falkirk may not be as surprising as it first…
0
Fife taxi fares are rising
Fife taxi fares to rise by 12.5% as running costs soar
0
A cyclist in Dundee.
Vote now as Scots language award nominees published ahead of Dundee awards event
0
A cyclist in Dundee.
Scrutinising the statement: Why Tayside period dignity questions remain
0