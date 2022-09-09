Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth By Neil Henderson September 9 2022, 8.40pm Updated: September 9 2022, 8.49pm The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Fire crews from Perth and Dundee were scrambled after a car burst into flames on a busy Dundee to Perth road on Friday. The incident happened on the A90 close to the Horn Milk Bar shortly before 7.30pm. One Eyewitness reported seeing plumes of black smoke and flames while another described the vehicle as “a mass of flames”. Traffic on the busy route was halted for a time as emergency services arrived at the scene. Two fire crews were despatched to tackle the blaze. A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 7.19pm of a vehicle alight on the A90 close to the Rait junction. “Two appliances, one from Perth and one from MacAlpine Road in Dundee were despatched. “On arrival one car was found to be well alight. “Officers extinguished the fire and the stop call was received at 8pm. “It’s understood no one was injured as a result of the fire.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee Dundee woman recalls 'treasured' moment with Queen as toddler during 2002 visit 0 Queen's coffin to travel through Tayside and Fife including Kingsway and M90 1 List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen's death 0 The Queen's childhood: Meet the young girl who made sandcastles at Glamis and loved… 0 Gold Star awarded to Dundee youngster Aubree Craig for winning at World Karate Championship 0 Full list of where to pay your respects to the Queen across Tayside and… 1 Street Soccer Nations Cup in Dundee cancelled after death of Queen 0 LISTEN: A young Queen's letter from Glamis In pictures: The night Braeview Academy went up in flames 0 Obituary: Queen Elizabeth II - April 21 1926 to September 8 2022 0 More from The Courier Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to… IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the… 'There was an aura about her': The Queen in the words of Fifers who… 0 JIM SPENCE: Is what Dundee United need in new manager right in front of… 0 Dundee woman recalls 'treasured' moment with Queen as toddler during 2002 visit 0