Dundee

Car bursts into flames on busy A90 between Dundee and Perth

By Neil Henderson
September 9 2022, 8.40pm Updated: September 9 2022, 8.49pm
The vehicle well alight on the A90. (Image: David Scobie).

Fire crews from Perth and Dundee were scrambled after a car burst into flames on a busy Dundee to Perth road on Friday.

The incident happened on the A90 close to the Horn Milk Bar shortly before 7.30pm.

One Eyewitness reported seeing plumes of black smoke and flames while another described the vehicle as “a mass of flames”.

Traffic on the busy route was halted for a time as emergency services arrived at the scene.

Two fire crews were despatched to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 7.19pm of a vehicle alight on the A90 close to the Rait junction.

“Two appliances, one from Perth and one from MacAlpine Road in Dundee were despatched.

“On arrival one car was found to be well alight.

“Officers extinguished the fire and the stop call was received at 8pm.

“It’s understood no one was injured as a result of the fire.”

