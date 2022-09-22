Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter September 22 2022, 4.12pm Updated: September 22 2022, 5.16pm 0 The Clep Bar on Clepington Road. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack 1 Harris Academy former pupils can tour school in first alumni event in new building 0 CBBC stars host BAFTA kids roadshow for Dundee schoolchildren 0 Descriptions released of two men police want to speak to over Dundee abattoir fire Fife thug claimed he would open ex's dad 'like a can of beans' in… Dundee teachers told to stop using part of Seesaw schools app after pornographic image… 0 Two men arrested after serious assault in Dundee Dundee Christian 'street artists' acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism Outside seating at Dundee bars and restaurants under threat as Ship Inn owner criticises… 0 More from The Courier Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 0 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food 0 Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… 0 Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack 1 Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism