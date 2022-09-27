Dundee FC stadium plans: Fan reaction as designs go on public display By Jake Keith September 27 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 27 2022, 9.36am 3 Fans gather to hear the plans in detail. Kim Cessford / DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Dundee Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others 0 LISTEN: How two new developments in Dundee could bring more tourists to the city Dundee beauty therapist avoids Register after sending revenge porn to lover's wife 'The night I watched the Nazis bomb Birkhill': Ken, 93, recalls wartime devastation 0 Angus couple launch free magazine after 'living for days off' made them unhappy 1 Dundee stadium: Further details about new 15,000-seater ground revealed at public event 0 John Nelms insists 'we'll get it built' as new Dundee stadium plans revealed to… 0 ANDREW BATCHELOR: This Dundonian Life is a chance to put our city on the… 0 Taxi driver issued fine for careless driving after crash involving ambulance in Dundee Burst water main affecting supplies to homes in Dundee repaired 0 More from The Courier Groups backing Forth Green Freeport bid cite potential £6bn investment 0 Fire crews tackle Cowdenbeath blaze Supermarket worker fined for bum-touch assault in Blairgowrie pub Margaret Ingram of Dundee: A life of Christian faith and service to others 0 How EVERY Dundee United player performed on international duty as Tannadice stars plot World… 0 Pensioner terrified taxi driver with firearms in Fife - for SECOND time Editor's Picks Dundee beauty therapist avoids Register after sending revenge porn to lover’s wife ‘I’d rather have sand in my garden than the North Sea’ – picturesque Elie faces flood threat LISTEN: How two new developments in Dundee could bring more tourists to the city ‘The night I watched the Nazis bomb Birkhill’: Ken, 93, recalls wartime devastation VIDEO: The amazing Forth Bridge views from 360-feet up for Barnardo’s Scotland thrillseekers EXCLUSIVE: Tony Banks reveals why he sold Perth care home group Balhousie Angus couple launch free magazine after ‘living for days off’ made them unhappy Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town 26-year-old woman dies in north-east Fife car crash