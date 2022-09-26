John Nelms insists ‘we’ll get it built’ as new Dundee stadium plans revealed to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

John Nelms insists ‘we’ll get it built’ as new Dundee stadium plans revealed to public

By George Cran
September 26 2022, 10.26pm Updated: September 27 2022, 9.47am
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee managing director John Nelms is confident new stadium plans will come to fruition

“Solve enough problems and we’ll get it built.”

That’s the mindset of Dundee managing director John Nelms as his new stadium plans for Camperdown Park took a step forward.

Dark Blue Holdings, the company set up by Nelms and Dundee owner Tim Keyes to construct a new 15,000 seater home for the club, showcased their progress on Monday.

Members of the public attended the event, at Dundee’s Landmark Hotel, where questions could be asked of Nelms and key personnel involved in the construction project.

A second meeting will be held online on October 24.

High on the agenda were questions about transport access from the Kingsway, finance and the ambitious 2024 target set by Nelms himself earlier this year.

Plans for the proposed new Dundee stadium have gone on display at the Landmark Hotel

Changes?

This is the second public consultation held by Dark Blue Holdings after a previous effort in 2017.

Feedback was taken on board from that meeting and some aspects of the plans have changed in the five years since – most notably for transport access after discussions with Transport Scotland.

Plans now see vehicles come off the Kingsway dual-carriageway and straight into the site with traffic expected to snake around the stadium before reaching the car park itself.

“It is the best way to do it,” Nelms said in a sit-down with written media.

“We had to do eight different locations and do studies.

John Nelms at the new Dundee stadium public consultation event on Monday

“I was getting frustrated but that’s the process you have to do.

“Of course, there is still an element of the unknown when you submit the planning application.

“There will always be tweaks but we are confident we will get there.

“Since the last meeting in 2017, the concept hasn’t changed much but the one thing Covid gave us is we got to test our theory over and over again and to talk to more people.

“The majority of it is all still the same.”

Cost of Dundee’s new stadium

One thing Nelms wouldn’t be drawn on was how much the entire project would ultimately cost to build.

He does, though, admit the rise in construction costs over the past year were a big concern.

But they won’t stop him trying to get building work started and he insists current plans won’t differ hugely from their original ones in terms of cost.

“I won’t say the total cost. We are constantly looking at the number as we go because it is 100% budget-driven, it has to be,” Nelms said.

“We have the football stadium but also concerts and conferencing and things the city absolutely needs.

Dens Park will cease to be the home of Dundee FC if new stadium plans come to fruition

“The amount of money the project will bring to the city is huge.

“But in order to do that, we have to make sure we can build it without going broke.

“We aren’t far off the original number, I wouldn’t say.

“We were (at one time), it expanded, but we value-engineered and brought it back down.

“Once we get approval, we can then see where we are at (in terms of cost of materials) and we press the button on what the design is and then that’s the number.

“It’s ongoing but we absolutely think we will make a profit. That’s why we have so many different elements (to the project) – if some elements struggle, other elements pick it up.”

‘Very concerned’

But what about the current climate with a cost-of-living crisis hitting people hard as well as inflation and costs of construction materials and interest rates?

He said: “Construction prices went through the roof and that made us very concerned.

“Luckily we are getting to a point where it is stabilising.

“I’m always looking at those things and they are always a concern.

“But we are spending money and we think if we are spending money then it’s going to work.

Dundee owner Tim Keyes

“Investing into this project, we do think it is going to work.

“We will borrow. We weren’t going to do that at one point (but we are now).

He added: “There are always reasons why not to do something.

“We have been trying to get this done for several years now. You just have to continue to solve problems.

“Solve enough problems and we’ll get it built.

“That’s where we are at.”

‘Exciting project’

Dundee finance director Alasdair McGill, who is also advising Dark Blue Holdings, insists there won’t be an issue getting finance in place.

He said: “From the finance market point of view there is a real appetite for this. It’s an exciting project.

“I’ve had multiple meetings and have another this week. I don’t have an issue raising the finance, the issue is how good a deal can we strike?

“What will the terms be and how long is it for?

“This is a very attractive proposition because of what other people in the market are looking at.

“You have all these different elements that co-exist so that is the feedback when we are talking to people who might fund it: it works.”

Dundee owner Tim Keyes (L) and managing director John Nelms: high hopes for new stadium project

When will Dundee move to new ground?

John Nelms surprised many earlier this year when he set out a target for Dundee to be in their new stadium, dubbed ‘New Campy’, by 2024.

A planning application is still to be made and permission granted in a process that can take months.

With that in mind, Nelms admits it may take a little longer to come to fruition.

“That’s where I want to be,” he said of his 2024 target.

“I’ve got a whole group of people telling me 2025 which I don’t like.

“They are probably right and I’m being a bit aggressive because I’m constantly pushing.

“It has a lot to do with whether we recycle bits of Dens Park. Lots of things come into play.

“We have to get through planning and other elements which I can’t control.”

