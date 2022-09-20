Dundee FC stadium consultation: Everything you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee FC stadium consultation: Everything you need to know

By Jake Keith
September 20 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 20 2022, 9.06am
The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.
The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.
RAB DOUGLAS: This could be the right time for Max Anderson and Adam Legzdins…
0
Charlie Adam had some memorable moments in a Dark Blue jersey.
Charlie Adam retires: 6 incredible moments in action for Dundee
0
Gary Bowyer
PODCAST: The honeymoon is over for Gary Bowyer at Dundee and old problems remain
0
Charlie Adam could continue his playing career next season.
Charlie Adam announces retirement as ex-Dundee, Liverpool and Rangers star says 'it's not been…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee team news: Gary Bowyer hopes to welcome back duo as he reveals reason…
0
The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.
GEORGE CRAN: The few certainties in life are death, taxes - and dodgy Dundee…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer tells players 'I want better' as he sets about plugging…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't treat SPFL Trust Trophy trip to The New Saints as…
0
Derick Osei Yaw during his time at Wimbledon
Dundee bring in former Kylian Mbappe teammate Derick Osei Yaw on trial
0

More from The Courier

The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.
The Courier named Scotland's News Website of the Year
0
The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
The stadium plans with the Kingsway seen on the right, and Camperdown Park to the left and above.
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans

Editor's Picks