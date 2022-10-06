Dundee mature student reveals how death of son prompted change of career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mature student reveals how death of son prompted change of career

By Jake Keith
October 6 2022, 11.38am Updated: October 6 2022, 3.41pm
Dundee student June Barton.
Dundee student June Barton.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Dundee student June Barton.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Dundee student June Barton.
Morgan Academy is the first school in Dundee to provide laptops for every pupil
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…
Dundee student June Barton.
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…
Dundee student June Barton.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
Dundee student June Barton.
'Mindless vandals' wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
Dundee student June Barton.
'People called my children monkeys': New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor's experiences of…
Dundee student June Barton.
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
Photo shows the sign for the Olympia Leisure Pool in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee leisure bosses must make space for swimmers as Olympia disaster drags…

Most Read

1
Dundee student June Barton.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Dundee student June Barton.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Dundee student June Barton.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Dundee student June Barton.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Dundee student June Barton.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
Dundee student June Barton.
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
Dundee student June Barton.
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Dundee student June Barton.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Dundee student June Barton.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
Dundee student June Barton.
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Dundee student June Barton.
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Dundee student June Barton.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Dundee student June Barton.
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes
Dundee student June Barton.
TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In
Dundee student June Barton.
Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard
Dundee student June Barton.
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Dundee student June Barton.
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Dundee student June Barton.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

Editor's Picks