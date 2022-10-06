Top 5 house renovation tips that don’t break the bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Business & Environment Business

Top 5 house renovation tips that don’t break the bank

In partnership with Meraki Halo Ltd
October 6 2022, 11.56am
A handsome room renovation by Meraki Halo Ltd.
A handsome room renovation by Meraki Halo Ltd.

Home is where the heart is. That’s why many homeowners across the U.K. pour sweat, blood, and tears into their renovations. But is there a way to upgrade and refresh your abode without breaking the bank?

Let’s face it. Embarking on a DIY or home renovation journey can be a perilous venture. Everywhere you turn it seems there’s another confusing advertisement or untrustworthy contractor who’s out to make a quick profit on your precious property.

Renovated staircase by Meraki.
Invest in the best without breaking the bank – we’ve got you covered.

Your home is where your heart is and you want to invest in only the best products and services. When you’re looking to make quick upgrades without breaking the bank, how can you be sure you’re making the right decision?

5 Top tips for your renovation

We spoke with the experts at Meraki Halo Ltd to learn more about home renovations and how you can put your best foot forward in your own upgrade journey. Check out these top house renovation tips and see for yourself how you can transform your home.

Look for right windows for your home

Attractive windows by Meraki Halo Ltd.
Upgrade your property with double glazing windows by Meraki Halo Ltd.

Allowing in sunlight and providing ventilation, windows should not be underestimated in your renovation journey. Add comfort, style, and security to your home with new or upgraded double glazed windows. An experienced design team, such as the engineers from Meraki Halo Ltd, can help you choose from a wide variety of styles, materials, finishes, glazing and hardware options, whatever your bespoke needs. In fact, the Meraki Halo Ltd design team specialists are on hand to guide you through every step of the way. Aluminium and uPVC windows are available in a range of classic and modern finishes, and compliment all home aesthetics. When choosing your double glazing, be sure your materials are top quality. Meraki Halo Ltd guarantees its energy-efficient windows are Secure by Design, BBA accredited and BFRC rated.

Home extension? Don’t be afraid…

House exterior image.
Extend your living space with a conservatory, kitchen extension, or a garden room.

One of our top house renovation tips is to extend your living space. Bespoke conservatories, kitchen extensions, and garden rooms are ingenious ways to increase your living space and add value to your property. Need a home office away from the kids? Pining for some peace while you practice your hobbies? Or, do you crave some extra sunlight while still feeling the comforts of the indoors? Meraki Halo Ltd has a multi-trade team that are experts at transforming properties to maximise light and space.

Raise the roof with a bespoke roof replacement or upgrade

Put your roof in safe hands with a fully-insured and highly-skilled team. The experts at Meraki Halo Ltd work with skilled multi-trade contractors using quality materials to upgrade and transform your roof. Like a trip to the salon, your home will feel transformed and fully refreshed after a roof replacement.

When selecting a roof replacement, choose from a selection of thermally efficient conservatory roofing solutions including glass roofs, lightweight solid tile roofs, and hybrid glass and solid roofs. Take your roof to the next level with a bespoke roof glazing system. A trusted tradescompany like Meraki Halo Ltd can cater your unique needs, from functional but stylish velux-style windows on pitched roofs, to stunning architectural features like roof lanterns.

Turn up the heat with a new or upgraded boiler

Across the UK, the future of energy and heating is an uncertain landscape. Take back control of your home’s heating and energy with a cost-effective boiler replacement. Upgrading or replacing an old boiler is a surprising way to increase your home’s sustainability while reducing those climbing energy bills.

After a quick individual assessment to learn more about your home, its needs and your ideal price range, the team at Meraki Halo Ltd can recommend the best boiler for you. With as minimal disruption to you and your family as possible, installations are carried out by a time-served, fully insured, and fully licensed heating engineer.

Make a first impression with a new front door

A new front door by Meraki with black paint and welcome mat.
Meraki Halo Ltd guarantees its doors are Secure by Design, BBA accredited and BFRC rated.

A front door is one of the most important features of your home’s character. Providing security, function, and style, your front door should be a careful choice. In addition to their windows, Meraki Halo Ltd guarantees its doors are Secure by Design, BBA accredited and BFRC rated.

Meraki transforms your home with love, creativity, and passion

Throughout your house renovation journey, it is important to work with an experienced and knowledgeable design team. The Greek word Meraki means to do work with love, creativity and passion. Meraki Halo Ltd goes above and beyond to serve its customers and the people of Dundee and surrounding areas.

Our top house renovation tip? Be sure to choose a trusted tradescompany like Meraki Halo Ltd and watch your house transformation dreams come true.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Business

Maison Dieu Coffee Roasters founders Euan Spark and John Souttar can toast to a successful first year in business. Image: Gareth Jennings
Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark
Prime Minister Liz Truss (PA)
Truss makes case for increasing energy production amid criticism of winter plans
A woman showing signs of depression. (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’
The cost of energy has soared over the last year (Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA)
Insolvencies rise as companies worry about energy bills
Midwives are to be balloted on strike action (PA)
Midwives to be balloted on strike action
A piper walks the platform alongside the Avanti West Coast Class 390 EMU train as it arrives in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Andy Burnham praises Government for ‘putting Avanti West Coast on notice’
Average fixed mortgage rates are continuing to climb, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk, pushing up costs for borrowers (David Cheskin/PA)
Fixed mortgage rates continue to climb above 6% as choice of products improves
Climate minister Graham Stuart said the Government is likely to encourage ways to reduce peak-time energy demand (PA)
Government not advising people to reduce energy use, says minister
King Charles III (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Minister suggests the King can decide to attend Cop27 if he wishes
Superdry said that it expects to make £10 million to £20 million in adjusted pre-tax profit during the current financial year (Ian West/PA)
Superdry ‘cautious’ despite swinging to profit

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell go head to head today.
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes
Trawlermen: Hunting the Catch: Crew work to repair the nets on Endeavour V, 200 miles off into the North Atlantic.
TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In
Rosemount Stables. Image: Savills.
Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard
Performers on the Royal Mile Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2019
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

Editor's Picks