Top 5 house renovation tips that don’t break the bank

Home is where the heart is. That’s why many homeowners across the U.K. pour sweat, blood, and tears into their renovations. But is there a way to upgrade and refresh your abode without breaking the bank?

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Let’s face it. Embarking on a DIY or home renovation journey can be a perilous venture. Everywhere you turn it seems there’s another confusing advertisement or untrustworthy contractor who’s out to make a quick profit on your precious property.

Your home is where your heart is and you want to invest in only the best products and services. When you’re looking to make quick upgrades without breaking the bank, how can you be sure you’re making the right decision?

5 Top tips for your renovation

We spoke with the experts at Meraki Halo Ltd to learn more about home renovations and how you can put your best foot forward in your own upgrade journey. Check out these top house renovation tips and see for yourself how you can transform your home.

Look for right windows for your home

Allowing in sunlight and providing ventilation, windows should not be underestimated in your renovation journey. Add comfort, style, and security to your home with new or upgraded double glazed windows. An experienced design team, such as the engineers from Meraki Halo Ltd, can help you choose from a wide variety of styles, materials, finishes, glazing and hardware options, whatever your bespoke needs. In fact, the Meraki Halo Ltd design team specialists are on hand to guide you through every step of the way. Aluminium and uPVC windows are available in a range of classic and modern finishes, and compliment all home aesthetics. When choosing your double glazing, be sure your materials are top quality. Meraki Halo Ltd guarantees its energy-efficient windows are Secure by Design, BBA accredited and BFRC rated.

Home extension? Don’t be afraid…

One of our top house renovation tips is to extend your living space. Bespoke conservatories, kitchen extensions, and garden rooms are ingenious ways to increase your living space and add value to your property. Need a home office away from the kids? Pining for some peace while you practice your hobbies? Or, do you crave some extra sunlight while still feeling the comforts of the indoors? Meraki Halo Ltd has a multi-trade team that are experts at transforming properties to maximise light and space.

Raise the roof with a bespoke roof replacement or upgrade

Put your roof in safe hands with a fully-insured and highly-skilled team. The experts at Meraki Halo Ltd work with skilled multi-trade contractors using quality materials to upgrade and transform your roof. Like a trip to the salon, your home will feel transformed and fully refreshed after a roof replacement.

When selecting a roof replacement, choose from a selection of thermally efficient conservatory roofing solutions including glass roofs, lightweight solid tile roofs, and hybrid glass and solid roofs. Take your roof to the next level with a bespoke roof glazing system. A trusted tradescompany like Meraki Halo Ltd can cater your unique needs, from functional but stylish velux-style windows on pitched roofs, to stunning architectural features like roof lanterns.

Turn up the heat with a new or upgraded boiler

Across the UK, the future of energy and heating is an uncertain landscape. Take back control of your home’s heating and energy with a cost-effective boiler replacement. Upgrading or replacing an old boiler is a surprising way to increase your home’s sustainability while reducing those climbing energy bills.

After a quick individual assessment to learn more about your home, its needs and your ideal price range, the team at Meraki Halo Ltd can recommend the best boiler for you. With as minimal disruption to you and your family as possible, installations are carried out by a time-served, fully insured, and fully licensed heating engineer.

Make a first impression with a new front door

A front door is one of the most important features of your home’s character. Providing security, function, and style, your front door should be a careful choice. In addition to their windows, Meraki Halo Ltd guarantees its doors are Secure by Design, BBA accredited and BFRC rated.

Meraki transforms your home with love, creativity, and passion

Throughout your house renovation journey, it is important to work with an experienced and knowledgeable design team. The Greek word Meraki means to do work with love, creativity and passion. Meraki Halo Ltd goes above and beyond to serve its customers and the people of Dundee and surrounding areas.

Our top house renovation tip? Be sure to choose a trusted tradescompany like Meraki Halo Ltd and watch your house transformation dreams come true.